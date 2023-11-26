Home » MOP will be in charge of planting 500 thousand trees as part of the Los Chorros project
MOP will be in charge of planting 500 thousand trees as part of the Los Chorros project

The Government, through the Ministry of Public Works (MOP), maintains its commitment to the environment. For this reason, in the new Los Chorros highway project, the teams will be in charge of planting 500,000 trees and transplanting the trees in the surrounding area.

This day, work teams were in charge of transplanting trees on the perimeter of the Pan-American Highway. Likewise, through the MOP Verde nursery, a diversity of tree species is produced that are later transplanted on the country’s roads.

“The transplant includes the maintenance of these trees to guarantee their survival,” explained the Ministry’s environmental manager, Julio Cruz.

