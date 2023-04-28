Home » MOP works on the rehabilitation of the rainwater system in La Pedrera Antigua, Ilopango
News

by admin
Today, the authorities of the Ministry of Public Works supervised the mitigation works in the Pedrera Antigua of the Colonia Santa Lucía in Ilopango, a work that will guarantee safety to the inhabitants of this sector.

“In this sector we will intervene 300 linear meters, we will cover a concrete channel and we will build a dam to retain the material that comes down from the sector and thus prevent it from reaching the drainage system,” said the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Herrera.

According to the owner, the works are already 13% complete in the 300 linear meters to be intervened, the work will have an investment of $3.8 million and will benefit hundreds of families that were affected by flooding during the winter season.

“In La Pedrera Antigua it will be the last protection work that we will carry out in this area to provide a solution to the families of Santa Lucía. Because part of the mud and other materials come down from this sector to the drainage system of the El Triángulo sector,” Herrera said.

With this intervention, the teams seek to provide a prompt solution to the problems of the Santa Lucía neighborhood, in Ilopango. This new project is also part of the Mitigation Plan.

