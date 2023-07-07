Home » MOPC highlights progress in the construction of the heliport of the future Oviedo hospital
MOPC highlights progress in the construction of the heliport of the future Oviedo hospital

Next week the construction of the heliport of the future Coronel Oviedo hospital, located in the department of Caaguazú, will be completed.

The future runway has 800 square meters and will be of great help to receive users who need quick attention, avoiding any setbacks that can be caused by traveling on the road network. Added to the construction of the heliport are partition walls and ceilings, among others. The work in general is 50% complete.

The building of the new assistance center will cover approximately 20,000 square meters and will also have a parking lot with capacity for nearly 1,000 vehicles.

It will be a highly complex specialized hospital, which will provide outpatient and hospitalization actions and services, in basic specialties and other specialties and subspecialties. It will have critical care services, diagnostic support services and treatments that respond to its problem-solving capacity.

The project also includes the construction of effluent treatment systems, a hospital waste treatment plant and an oxygen generating plant.

We recall that the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) awarded this work -via Resolution N° 185/2021 – to the Consortium Jiménez Gaona and Lima SA – Itasa – Proel Engineering MMSA, for an amount of G. 151,247,999,9

This is the so-called MOPC No. 93/2020 – “National Public Tender for the Hiring of Companies for the Design and Construction and Road Access of the Hospital de Coronel Oviedo – Caaguazú – AD Referendum for Budgetary Approval”, ID No. 385,592.

Source: News portal of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications.

