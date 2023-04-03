Asuncion, National Radio.-The Government’s commitment to the communities regarding the “Rehabilitation and Paving Works of the San Juan Nepomuceno – Empalme route PY06 section” is about to be fulfilled.

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) doubled efforts to respond to the needs of the population and despite the fact that the original contract provided for only 5 kilometers of asphalt for access to communities and urban crossings, through amending agreements, approved the paving about 18 km of asphalt.

They report that they are completed and enabled, the intersection of the PY06 route; the urban area of ​​Tembiaporendá; the Core access; the roundabout and collectors in Tavaí; the paving of the urban crossing and access to Caazapamí; as well as the urban crossing Tavaí, where only the installation of metal railing, painting and spots of the access to Torzanzo is pending.

In addition, the Enramadita – Atongüe Urban crossing and accesses 1, 2, 3 and 4 are also being executed, currently completed at the level of the primed granular base and the asphalt paving of the 4 accesses remains, plus some complementary works, such as railing metal, paint, reflective studs, gutter cord and pontillons in private accesses.

On the point of the urban crossing of San Carlos and the accesses 1 and 2, it is finished at the level of the primed granular base and the accesses at the subgrade level.

The simple cordon in the central promenade and the ditch cordon on the side of the sidewalks are being executed. The asphalt paving and some complementary works remain, such as metal railing, paint, reflective studs and pontillons in private accesses.

accesses

In relation to the access to San Rafael, the placement of the cellular sewer is 100% completed and the preliminary works of soil movement have begun.

The access to Corazón de María is in full progress, concluded at the subgrade level, the granular base, asphalt layer and complementary works still need to be executed.

The access and urban area of ​​Caazapamí is finished and in service. The access to the school in Caazapamí is in the initial works of moving the ground.

Pontillones

Along the same lines as the accesses and crossings, efforts were doubled to respond to the needs of the population, regarding the construction of pontillons for vehicular and private access.

Although the original contract did not provide for any pontillons, after the last amending agreement, the construction of 127 pontillons was approved, 69 along the main route and 58 on urban crossings and accesses to communities, all of which have been completed.

Fuente: IP Agency news portal