MOPC repairs damaged part of the Semidei viaduct

Asuncion, National Radio.-A large truck hit the protection wall of the drainage system of the Semidei viaduct, explained on Monday the head of Route Conservation of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), engineer Carlos Casatti.

He stressed that MOPC officials proceeded to plug the damaged part in order to avoid complications. He added that half of the roadway was closed in the mentioned place for the corresponding repair.

Finally, the engineer Casatti assured that the structure of the Semidei viaduct does not present any risk of collapse.


