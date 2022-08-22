The images reflect the dark atmosphere of bitterness that clouded the meeting between Iraqi political forces invited by Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi.

Very few smiles, eyes lowered to their papers but without writing anything. Desolation is the prevailing sentiment, due to the absence of the movement of the Shiite leader Moqtada al Sadr since the summit on 17 August.

The meeting was yet another effort to resolve the crisis, after ten months spent in the inability to form a government.

Strength test

Outside the green zone and around the parliament building, the warring parties mobilized their followers in a kind of showdown after a group of people affiliated with the Al Sadr movement occupied parliament to interrupt a session in the which was voted to elect the new president.

The differences are widening and Al Sadr insists that he does not want to recognize the legitimacy of the parliament following the en bloc resignation of its 73 deputies from the assembly.

In the context of these tensions, the Iraqi federal court rejected Al Sadr’s request to dissolve the parliament.