Moravian Church elects bishop | evangelisch.de

Herrnhut (epd). The Moravian Church in Moravia gets for the first time a female bishop for its European mainland province. The Synod of the Free Church elected the 59-year-old pastor RhoÏnde Doth from Utrecht in the Netherlands to be their first bishop in the region in the Saxon town of Herrnhut on Saturday, the Evangelical Brotherhood announced. This means that in future there will be five people in the office of bishop in the ecclesiastical province, including a woman for the first time.

Since none of the remaining five candidates received the required two-thirds majority in further ballots, the synod decided on Saturday afternoon to end the election, it said in a statement on the Internet. The bishops of the Moravian Church are elected for life. They do not have a managerial function, but rather a pastoral and internationally connecting function.

According to a spokesman, the election on Saturday will bring the number of bishops in the Free Church worldwide to 59. The Evangelical Brethren, the Moravian Church, has around 1.25 million members worldwide, including around 22,800 in Europe.

The European Mainland Province of the Brethren includes the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, Latvia and Albania. According to the information, there are also two other provinces of the Free Church in Great Britain and the Czech Republic. There are 29 provinces worldwide.

The Moravian Church is known nationally, among other things, for the Moravian Stars. The Brethren unity emerged from the Bohemian Reformation in the mid-15th century.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

