Home » Moravian Church elects bishop | evangelisch.de
News

Moravian Church elects bishop | evangelisch.de

by admin
Moravian Church elects bishop | evangelisch.de

Herrnhut (epd). The Moravian Church in Moravia gets for the first time a female bishop for its European mainland province. The Synod of the Free Church elected the 59-year-old pastor RhoÏnde Doth from Utrecht in the Netherlands to be their first bishop in the region in the Saxon town of Herrnhut on Saturday, the Evangelical Brotherhood announced. This means that in future there will be five people in the office of bishop in the ecclesiastical province, including a woman for the first time.

Since none of the remaining five candidates received the required two-thirds majority in further ballots, the synod decided on Saturday afternoon to end the election, it said in a statement on the Internet. The bishops of the Moravian Church are elected for life. They do not have a managerial function, but rather a pastoral and internationally connecting function.

According to a spokesman, the election on Saturday will bring the number of bishops in the Free Church worldwide to 59. The Evangelical Brethren, the Moravian Church, has around 1.25 million members worldwide, including around 22,800 in Europe.

The European Mainland Province of the Brethren includes the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, Latvia and Albania. According to the information, there are also two other provinces of the Free Church in Great Britain and the Czech Republic. There are 29 provinces worldwide.

The Moravian Church is known nationally, among other things, for the Moravian Stars. The Brethren unity emerged from the Bohemian Reformation in the mid-15th century.

See also  Double murder in an agricultural fund in the Catania area

You may also like

New proceedings before the BVerfG

The United States draws a difficult tie against...

The memes left by the final between Millionaires...

The girl went to bed after checking the...

Childcare: When companies step in | News.at

El Salvador has modern sports venues for the...

They captured a ‘cable stealer’ in Manaure

UN warns of unprecedented famine

Herbert Esmahan announces his candidacy as deputy for...

The best of music this week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy