More and more Italians are vacationing in Albania

Summer, sun and the blue Mediterranean Sea: For many, this is the pure dream of Italy. The country has around 3,500 kilometers of beaches, but these are more expensive this summer than in previous years.

Tourists in Italy will have to spend about five percent more on sunbeds and umbrellas this August than last year. “Unlike in almost every other country in the world, the beaches in Italy are becoming more and more expensive and less accessible,” criticized the consumer protection association Codacons. The lidos now charge an average entrance fee of between 15 and 20 euros.

For monthly tickets in the beach facilities, the prices are between 500 and 700 euros. Only the “free beaches”, where sun-seekers can spread out on a towel on the sand, are still free. However, these are often narrow and squeezed between two bathing establishments and are usually overcrowded.

Expensive day at the beach

The consumption of food and drinks in the lidos is also becoming more expensive, with an average increase of ten percent expected. Even the cheap espresso in Italy is not excluded from the price increases. Adding to these expenses is the high cost of fuel: getting from the city to the sea will be significantly more expensive this year.

Taking into account the costs of transport, renting an umbrella and two sun loungers, food and parking, a family will spend an average of 97 euros for a day at the sea this year. This means an average increase of twelve percent compared to 2022, according to estimates by the consumer protection association Federconsumatori.

In view of the high prices, many Italians forego holidays in the expensive holiday month of August. They prefer holidays in the cheaper month of September.

Italians travel to cheaper Albania

Many Italians, who do not want to miss out on vacationing on Ferragosto, the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary and the highlight of the holiday season on August 15, choose to vacation in Albania. The country attracts with white sandy beaches and is much cheaper than Italy.

An uninterrupted coastline of 450 kilometers washes the west coast of Albania and stretches along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. The sandy and shallow Albanian beaches of the Adriatic Sea are great for family vacations. “For Italians looking for fantastic sea at reasonable prices, Albania is the ideal solution. No wonder Albania’s beaches are already being hailed as Europe’s Maldives,” commented Rome’s daily La Repubblica. Albania expects nine million visitors by the end of this summer, three million more than in 2022.

