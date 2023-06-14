More and more pharmacies are slipping into the red

The fact sheet on the economic situation pharmaciesthe Lauterbachs House recently issued had the ABDA sharply criticized. Among other things, she complained that BMG in his analysis sales confused with earnings. In addition, the constantly repeated argument of the additional sales of the pharmacies not during the pandemic because of the increased costs for the pharmacies fell under the table. It is “sad” that just that BMG suppress these facts, criticize ABDA President Gabriele Regina Victory.