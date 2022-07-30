Listen to the audio version of the article

For drugs, the “out of pocket” expenditure, that paid out of their own pockets by citizens, exceeds 9 billion. A trend that should be reduced, “as it is often a source of improper or, in some cases, useless spending”, according to the director general of the Italian drug agency Nicola Magrini. Not in all cases, as documented extension, the choices are supported by solid reasons.

Psychotropic drugs, towards a table with Health

Antidepressant prescriptions are growing, with an increase of 2.4% in Italy according to the data contained in the latest OsMed Report. And not always on the basis of a well-founded opportunity. For Magrini, mental health drugs “were a source of over-prescription during Covid. These are drugs not recommended for the treatment of shocks or emergencies, but despite this, as evidence of a discomfort that still exists, increases have been reported not only in Italy but throughout the world “. Tuscany is the region where it is used the most, with 66 doses per thousand inhabitants per day, compared to 35 in Campania. A table being set up with the Ministry of Health will help focus on the optimal prescription of psychiatric drugs for their best use.

Vitamin D, increased awareness

Expenditure on vitamin D, too much prescribed in the past to protect bones, returns to rise in 2021. Since March it has returned to exceed 25 million per month for the first time since the Aifa Note which encouraged a more appropriate prescription. The Note specifies Magrini, “which had a very positive effect, saving several tens of millions a year”. But “there are some Regions more virtuous in adopting it and others less so. We need to work on awareness campaigns ». The evidence seems to point in a clear direction. “Vitamin D must be present in the diet, but taking it as a supplement does not offer any protection from fractures in the elderly, as shown by a very large study just published, explains Roberto Burioni, professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, about a paper that appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine.

For the heart the most used

On the other hand, the consumption of antibiotics fell by 5.6% compared to 2020. Even in the pandemic, heart drugs remain the most used while the consumption of those against stomach acid increases. As for the treatment of diabetes, the trend has been stable over the last 8 years and metformin remains the most used drug, in a context where “the regions of the South consume twice as much as the North”. Chronic migraine drugs increased by 13% after the introduction of monoclonal antibodies. As for the expenditure for Covid-19, that for the antibiotic azithromycin drops by 67% and that for hydroxychloroquine is “negligible”, following the indications that emerged from the evidence, while that for the first authorized antiviral, remdesivir, which in the 2021 “represents 22% of the per capita expenditure of drugs for Covid, with an increase of 157.9% compared to 2020”.

How is it going between hospitals and the territory

Overall, pharmaceutical expenditure, both public and private, in 2021 was 32.2 billion (+ 3.5% compared to 2020), of which 69% is reimbursed by the NHS. 87% of consumption is in the local area, where chronic diseases are treated above all but at a lower cost (equal to 41% of the total). Conversely, in the hospital, where acute or complex pathologies are treated, fewer drugs are consumed (13%), but the expenditure is greater (59%). Six out of 10 citizens have received at least one prescription, but those over 64 absorb 70% of the cost. Consumption is stable for all medicines for chronic diseases “a symptom of the fact that the system has withstood the pandemic and there has been no reduction in treatment”, comments the ISS pharmacoepidemiologist Roberto Da Cas. For Raffaele Donini, coordinator of the regional councilors for health, drug spending has ample room for improvement and it is requested that Aifa be given a mandate to revise the formulary. The new president of Farmindustria Marcello Cattani stresses that spending is under control and the average prices of drugs for territorial and hospital care are lower than the average in other European countries.