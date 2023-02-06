Home News More awards for the movie ‘Charm’: won two Grammys
More awards for the movie ‘Charm’: won two Grammys

The acknowledgments for the movie ‘Encanto’, the Disney film inspired by Colombia, which won two Grammy awards for its musicalization, do not stop.

The first award was for Best Soundtrack Compilation for Visual Mediain which he beat Elvis, West Side Story, Stranger Things: Season 4 and Top Gun.

The other statuette is by best Soundtrack For Visual Media, which was composed by Germaine Franco, and surpassed The Batman, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog and Succession.

It is also noted that some of the singers who participated in the film were nominated for best Latin pop album, who were Camilo with From inside to outside; Fonseca, for Viajante, and Sebastián Yatra, with Dharma+.

The award ceremony for ‘Charm’ was not televised and precedes the central show of the 65th Grammy Awards, which featured comedian Randy Rainbow.

Another noteworthy fact was the presentation of Carlos Vives, with well-known songs such as La gota fría and Pa’ Mayté, while other artists on stage were Blind Boys of Alabama, Samara Joy, Santa Cecilia and Anoushka Shankar.

