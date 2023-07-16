more checks and ability to increase speed cameras [notiziediprato.it]

14.07.2023 h 16:50 comments

SR 325, summit in the Prefecture for too many accidents: more checks and the possibility of increasing speed cameras

In the first months of 2023, there were 24, with a growth forecast of 9% compared to 2021. The mayors of Vaiano, Vernio and Cantagallo had written to the prefect to ask for specific interventions to ensure road safety

To reduce accidents along the Sr 325, new speed cameras are arriving which will add up to the five already present. In the first months of 2023, there were 24, with a growth forecast of 9% compared to 2021. In the next two months, even greater checks by the Municipal, the Carabinieri, the traffic police and the Provincial are expected.

Decisions taken this morning, July 14, during the technical table held in the Prefecture after the mayors of Vaiano, Vernio and Cantagallo had asked the prefect for targeted interventions to ensure greater safety along the former provincial road.

According to the analysis provided by the technicians, more than half of the accidents in the Val di Bisenzio occur on the Sr 325, due to the use of cell phones and distractions. None of the accidents, on the other hand, were caused by driving while intoxicated or after taking drugs.

Among the other measures that will be adopted, there is also that of an information and awareness-raising action for compliance with the rules of the highway code.

