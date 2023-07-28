More children from Cauca have fun and enjoy learning in their free time, through the JEC – news

The Complementary School Day continues to reach more municipalities in the department, this time to Caldono and Páez.

In order to offer alternatives to occupy free time and deepen academic knowledge, Comfacauca arrived in July with its effective Complementary School Day program, in Caldono and Páez, in the eastern center of the department, where it will serve more than 260 children and young people.

In Caldono, 90 children from the Los Comuneros Educational Institution, in the township of Siberia, will benefit in the sports modality. In Páez, the program was activated at the Ricaurte Educational Institution, in the music modality, with 80 students, and sports with 90 students.

Sonia Betancourt, head of the Complementary Services area of ​​the Fund, pointed out that, “taking into account the targeting criteria of the Complementary School Day, these populations in Cauca were chosen and sought to give priority to provide care to children and young people, who are They are being affected by physical and psychosocial factors.”

“For the program, it is a challenge to serve these institutions, because they are in high-risk areas, where children are exposed to the consumption of psychoactive substances and also to recruitment,” added Betancourt.

With the entry of these two new institutions and municipalities, Comfacauca arrives with one of its special services, aimed at children and youth, in 35 of the 43 municipalities of the department. The Complementary School Day is a program that contributes to the adequate integral, physical, cognitive, social and emotional development of children and young people in a condition of greater vulnerability in public educational institutions in the department of Cauca.

www.comfacauca.com