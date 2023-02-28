Bologna – The. has already achieved good results research project which today enters its third year and concerns one of the Igp excellences of Emilia-Romagna: la cherry of Vignola.

Through the installation of appropriate system is able to protect plants from parasitesfirst of all the Asiatic midge (Drosophila suzukii), and from physiopathies such as ‘splits’ due to rain (cracking).

Two calamities which, added to the effects of climate change and the reduction in the availability of molecules for crop protection, have for some time been creating many difficulties for the sector with damage to the production and income of agricultural entrepreneurs.

So thanks to a funded project and supported from the Region together with Municipality of Vignola, coordinated by Regional Phytosanitary Sector and by the Provincial Phytosanitary Consortium of Modena, in partnership con il Consortium of plum cherry and typical fruit of Vignola and the University of Bologna, monobloc and monofilament systems were installed in an experimental area of ​​the Municipality of Vignola with the aim of collecting data on the adaptability and efficiency of the systems themselves in order to then be able to replicate and extend them.

The experimentation

The opportunities offered by experimentation are various: from verifying the control of parasites – Asian gnat, cherry fly, as well as damage from birds – to checking damage from cracking, to analyzing the main microclimatic parameters – temperature, relative humidity, rainfall – the verification of the adaptability of the new varieties being tested to these protection systems with qualitative analyzes and calibres.

The data from this second year of activity are promising: it has been achieved good protection from the main harmful insects (D.suzukii and cherry fly); rainproofing and good cracking control.

It was possible to carry out the cultivation operations inside (monobloc plants) without the constant opening/closing; of the nets thanks to the presence of the corridors and entrance pre-chamber. The phytosanitary interventions have been drastically reducedprotection from hail and birds was implemented and the system proved to be suitable for any form of training and rootstock including those in volume.

The results of the first two years of experimentation were presented this morning in Vignola in the presence of the regional councilor for agriculture Alessio Mammiof the mayor of Vignola Emilia Muratori, of the president of the Consortium of Cherry, Plum and Typical Fruit of Vignola Andrea Bernardiand of the director of the phytosanitary consortium of Modena Luca Casoli.

“A project that has a positive impact on agriculture and the economy of the area – says the councilor moms– and which is already demonstrating its effectiveness in defending a crop that is among the PDO and PGI excellences of Emilia-Romagna and to give valid tools to our farmers in defense of their work”.

“Research and innovation – continues Mammi – are fundamental for our agriculture because only through experimentation and the intelligent use of new technologies can we increase the competitiveness of our businesses, guarantee increasingly sustainable productions and overcome the challenge imposed by the consequences of climate change . We will continue to support the collaboration with the Consorzio della Ciliegia Igp di Vignola and with the Municipality of Vignola to enhance the extraordinary product that our cherries are”.



“We appreciate the attention that the Region pays to the constant commitment to experimentation that the Cherry Consortium and the Phytosanitary Consortium are carrying out in the field that we have made available to them – commented the mayor Bricklayers-, in an area dedicated to quality agriculture. In recent years, farmers have had to deal with increasingly extreme adverse weather conditions and with the attack of new species of insects harmful to crops. The results that are being collected in the experimental field have the objective of providing our farmers with new and effective tools for the defense of our valuable crops”.

“After two years of experimental tests – announced the president of the Consortium Andrea Bernardi – we are pleased to present the first results of the activity carried out in collaboration with the Phytosanitary Consortium of Modena and the Phytosanitary Sector of the Emilia-Romagna Region. A phase is opening for the cherry producers in our area in which we can look with greater confidence at the fight against Drosophila, against cracking, and finally at the concrete possibility of cultivating our cherry orchards in a truly sustainable way. I think these are excellent results that the Vignola PGI Cherry Consortium will continue to support and pursue with conviction”.

Olga Cavina

