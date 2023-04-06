Home News More complaints about banks at the Bafin
More complaints about banks at the Bafin

Increasing fees, poor customer service, claims processing that is too slow: in 2022, thousands of consumers complained to the financial regulator Bafin about their bank or insurance company. While the cases of insurance companies and securities companies declined, complaints about financial institutions increased: the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority counted 14,760 cases, as the authority announced on request on Thursday. That was a good 19 percent more than a year earlier (12,383) and almost 60 percent more than in 2020 (9409).

