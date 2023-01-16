[The Epoch Times, January 16, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Li Xin comprehensive report) James Comer (James Comer), chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said that after more classified documents were found in the home of President Biden, the committee will An investigation will be launched expeditiously.

“President Biden’s three strikes on transparency will be subject to swift congressional oversight,” Comer said in a statement Saturday. “The White House, National Archives, and Department of Justice failed to promptly notify Congress and the American people of classified documents that Joe Biden improperly handled during his tenure as Vice President.”

“The first time we knew about the classified Penn Biden Center documents was months after someone found them in an unsecured closet,” the Kentucky congressman continued, “and then , it took weeks for the White House to notify the public of the documents found in President Biden’s Wilmington garage. Now, days later, we’re told there are more at the Wilmington residence documents. Are there more classified documents to be discovered?”

“The secrecy of the Biden White House on this matter is appalling. Equally appalling is the fact that Biden aides are combing through documents knowing that a special counsel will be appointed. Lots of questions to answer, but One thing is for sure: Oversight is coming,” Comer warned.

Comer made the statement after the third batch of classified Biden documents was discovered. The first documents were discovered on Nov. 2 in one of Biden’s former private offices at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement of the University of Pennsylvania in Washington, D.C. of Pennsylvania, referred to as Penn Biden Center). The White House, the National Archives, and the Justice Department were not publicly briefed on the matter, just before the midterm elections.

A second batch of classified documents was found at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, in a storage unit in the garage.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents from the Obama administration after announcing the discovery last week of the second batch of classified documents.

Then, a third batch of documents also surfaced. White House counsel Richard Sauber announced Saturday that five more pages of classified-marked documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington residence.

Comer further pressured the White House on Sunday to release visitor records at Biden’s Delaware residence.

“Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide visitor logs from the Wilmington residence,” Comer wrote to Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Comer is also demanding all documents and communications related to searches of Biden properties and other locations where classified documents were found. He also asked for the identities of those Biden aides who conducted the searches.

Comer said it was a “crime” for Biden’s lawyers to continue to seek classified documents after Republicans demanded that a special counsel be appointed to investigate the incident.

“My concern is that a special counsel has been called for, and hours later we’re still allowing the president’s personal lawyer without security clearance to rummage through the president’s residence — I mean, let’s say, after the appointment After the special counsel, this is essentially a crime scene,” Comer said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

The Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has also opened an investigation into the incident and gave Garland until January 27 to provide the information they requested.

But Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in the previous Congress, defended Biden in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, saying that Biden The practice is different from the situation in which former President Trump (Trump) was searched for classified documents at his Florida residence.

“Biden’s approach is very different because it appears that these documents were placed in these places inadvertently,” Schiff said. “There was no attempt to detain them, no attempt to hide them, no attempt to obstruct the DOJ investigation.”

