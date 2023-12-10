More convenient medical treatment, new model of long-distance care… The integration of medical security in the Yangtze River Delta is accelerating

Integrated Medical Security Accelerates in the Yangtze River Delta

The Yangtze River Delta region is seeing a surge in the integration of medical security, making it more convenient for people to seek medical treatment and access long-distance care. This region, known for its large population mobility, has been at the forefront of promoting convenient sharing of public services and classified development over the last five years.

One of the significant advancements in medical integration is the direct outpatient settlement between provinces. For residents like Ms. Jiang, who lives in Ningbo City but holds medical insurance coverage in Shanghai, the process of seeking medical treatment has become more seamless. The introduction of direct outpatient settlement has allowed her to access medical services without the hassle of transferring to another hospital in Ningbo.

Moreover, doctors in the region are also experiencing the benefits of integrated medical resources. Dr. Li Xiaolin from Shanghai Sixth Hospital has been involved in establishing Shanghai Sixth Hospital Anhui Hospital in Changfeng County, Hefei. This partnership has facilitated the sharing of medical expertise and resources, benefiting patients in need of specialized care.

In addition to medical care, the region is also focusing on the challenge of population aging. To address this issue, the governments in the area are actively cooperating to cultivate new models of remote elderly care, such as pastoral care and residential care. This initiative has led to the opening of numerous elderly care institutions across provinces, providing a supportive environment for elderly individuals who have migrated from their original residences.

The integration of medical security in the Yangtze River Delta is a vital step towards ensuring convenient and comprehensive healthcare services for the region’s residents. The strides made in medical integration and the cultivation of new models of elderly care reflect the commitment of the local governments to prioritize the well-being of their citizens.

The developments in the Yangtze River Delta region serve as a model for other regions in the country, highlighting the benefits of collaborative efforts in the healthcare sector. With the acceleration of integrated medical security, residents in the Yangtze River Delta can look forward to more accessible and high-quality healthcare services in the years to come.

