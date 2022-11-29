The water bill increase frozen in 2021 will be implemented next year. Invoices will grow by 3% for all categories (domestic and non-domestic users), because the manager of the integrated water service (Bim Gsp) has asked to apply the increase of around 800 thousand euros which the mayors had asked him to freeze in full of the Covid pandemic. The amount, however, will then be “returned” to users with a sort of discount of 80 thousand euros per year for the period 2024/2033.

A long and at times lively discussion developed precisely on the node of the now famous 800 thousand euros in yesterday afternoon’s meeting in Sala Bianchi.

The rate

Numbers first. In 2022 the water tariff will remain the one that the people of Belluno have paid to date. In 2023 it will grow by 3%. It should drop by 3.2% in 2024 (but the projections are net of inflation), and then start to rise steadily from 2025 to 2033, to finance the substantial investment plan envisaged by GSP. By law, in fact, all the costs of the water service (from purification to sewerage, from cubic meters consumed to work on the network to new purifiers) must be financed with the tariff paid by citizens and businesses.

Increases that had been sterilized by the mayors in 2020 and 2021. In 2022 the tariff had shot up by 10.8%, in 2023 it will grow by a further 3%. Total +14.1% in two years.

Given the slight (and unlikely) drop in 2024, an 8.4% increase is expected in 2025. Therefore, in four years (2022-2025) the people of Belluno will pay almost 20% more for water (+19.8%), net of inflation and all the variables that can change the situation.

The node of the 800 thousand euros

The debate in the hall was lively, with the former mayor of Lamon Ornella Noventa at the table of the management committee for the last time (yesterday replaced by the mayor of Arsiè Luca Strappazzon). Few mayors were present: only 27 out of 59. “I think some absences are strategic,” said the mayor of Rocca Pietore, Andrea De Bernardin, recalling what happened ten years ago when the case of the millionaire hole broke out and the mayors found themselves voting a 30% rate hike to save the company.

The CDB turned to the University of Ferrara to clarify the issue of the 800,000 euros that GSP first asks users with the tariff increase, then will repay in ten years in tranches of 80,000 a year. “Not having applied the surtax in 2021 does not lead to automatic recoveries in 2023”, the sentence. But the mayors voted on the Gsp budget in which those 800 thousand euros are foreseen. Going back now would be very complicated.

“I don’t have it with Gsp, but there is a lack of clarity on some passages,” said Mattia Gosetti (Cibiana). «There is no clarity between us and us in practice. I will abstain from voting on any measure until all the people who need to talk to each other sit at the same table”. That is Gsp and Basin council, subsidiaries and controllers. “I refuse to play for one team or the other.” De Bernardin is also puzzled, for the same reasons. The tariff increase therefore passed with the abstentions of the mayors of Lamon, Fonzaso, Sospirolo, Cibiana, Cencenighe and Rocca Pietore.