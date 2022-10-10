Listen to the audio version of the article

The Cartabia penal package kicks off. The objective of the implementing decree of the criminal reform is to reduce the files that arrive in court (by 25% starting from 2026). For this reason, the alternative rites are strengthened and the pre-trial hearing for less serious crimes appears.

Wednesday 12 October with the Sole 24 Ore the focus that explains the novelties of the intervention: from the registration of the suspects in the register of crimes to the reshaping of the duration of the preliminary investigations; from the priority in dealing with crime reports to the avocation of the files by the public prosecutor’s office.

