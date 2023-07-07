More Guajira

So. More La Guajira. This is the name of a 2020 initiative that defines itself on the web “as a business platform for the articulation of collective actions that contribute to social, economic, environmental and institutional development in La Guajira; through the construction and execution of initiatives with communities, national and territorial government. Made up of 9 companies from the mining and energy sector, implemented in 5 transformation committees and currently has more than 10 strategic allies”.

This initiative was preceded by ‘Guajira 360’, a short-lived think tank; also a consultancy financed by the World Bank with the international consultant Dobbin for transformation projects; all of them promoted by the business community, which already in the pre-pandemic expressed its concern about the environment of its infrastructures, investments and businesses.

In that recent period, while there was a greater tourist attraction, in the midst of bad roads and insecurity, planes flew full of foreign consultants and cooperators; international organizations, mainly migration; officials at all levels of the state and renewable energy business seekers.

This as a framework of the latest events that we have been addressing these days, in informative, opinion and editorial pages, on the declaration of economic and social emergency decreed by the national government after verifying the calamitous state at the head of President Petro for a week from La Guajira.

Although the president has been publicly severe against the ruling class, it has been noted that within his emergency there is a lack of action against corruption. We estimate that perhaps it is due to the fact that the government, to a large extent, left territorial entities aside, as well as private companies, except those that build renewable energy projects that signed a transition pact – and has resorted to an intervention with certain characteristics: it is a task of the Nation, of the central Government; it is a state, public task; it uses institutional mechanisms of exceptionality, that is why the declaration of emergency; and it involves the communities, more than as protagonists or executors, as beneficiaries.

We have been pointing out that the most important structural projects require a significant level of pre-investment, that is, previous studies and designs. To a large extent, the almost 1,000 projects carried out in the department based on more than 6 billion royalties in the last decade show, along with corruption, serious design, construction and socialization problems.

It is also notorious the premise, repeated now, that the problems are due exclusively to the central government’s forgetfulness and the new government has moved along this line, an approach that runs the risk of not generating the necessary local endogenous capacities, associated with the education, to overcome poverty and backwardness

