Status: 03/29/2023 8:28 p.m

State and local government officials have signed a new agreement on how the cost of accommodating refugees will be shared between them. The municipalities should be relieved more.

30,000 people have fled to Schleswig-Holstein since Russia attacked Ukraine. In order to be able to take good care of these and all other arriving people, the state has promised the municipalities further support.

70 million euros from the state

The third agreement on aid for accommodating refugees provides for a total of 70 million euros. Nine million euros are earmarked for the preparation of community accommodation, three million euros for school social work and ten million euros for social and health services.

Günther praises municipalities for their efforts

“It is a huge achievement by the municipalities that we have already been able to take in and care for so many refugees from Ukraine in Schleswig-Holstein,” said Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) when the paper was signed. “Together, the state and municipalities have managed this in a great and exemplary way and I am sure that we will continue to do so.”

AUDIO: Günther thanks municipalities for taking in refugees (1 min)

According to Günther, the burdens must continue to be distributed fairly between the state and municipalities. The federal government also contributes to the costs. The state had already supported the municipalities in 2022, and this will be expanded further this year.

Four-step plan as a long-term strategy

Integration Minister Aminata Touré (Greens) emphasized that the joint four-stage plan is a long-term strategy for the accommodation and integration of refugees in Schleswig-Holstein. The plan includes the following stages:

  • Stage one: Creation of 7,200 places in state accommodation (target already achieved)
  • Stage two: Creation of temporary community accommodation in the communities
  • Stage three: the creation of larger shared community housing
  • Level four: if all these measures are not enough, more places should be created
Municipalities had hoped for more

It is a good solution to move forward, said Thomas Schreitmüller from the Schleswig-Holstein Municipal Council, but one had hoped for more. The cities and municipalities are ultimately the ones who have to integrate the refugees on site, according to the common position of the municipal associations. For this they need much more financial support from the federal and state governments, since the funds promised so far are far from sufficient.

Reinhard Sager, President of the German District Association, is standing at a table in the television studio opposite the moderator Alexandra Bauer. © NDR

VIDEO: Refugees: Federal government must provide better support to districts and municipalities (from 02/16/23) (3 min)

If it becomes apparent that the planned measures are not sufficient, the state and local authorities want to operate larger communal accommodations together on the basis of the agreement, in suitable state properties.

Hopes are pinned on the refugee summit in May

According to a survey by the finance ministries of the federal states, the expenditure in Germany resulting from the arrival of refugees and asylum seekers will increase by 73 percent in 2023 compared to 2021 to around 16 billion euros. The state and local authorities expect the federal government to quickly implement the funding commitments for 2022 through appropriate legislative processes.

Hopes for more support are pinned on May 10, when the prime ministers of the federal states will meet with the chancellor for the next refugee summit. The state and local authorities have already agreed to conclude another agreement on the reception, accommodation and integration of asylum seekers after this summit.

Further information

The shadows of a woman, a child and a man in front of a wall. © photocase.de Photo: krockenmitte

Districts and municipalities lack living space to accommodate refugees. Solutions are to be found at a refugee summit in Berlin. more

Free women stand in a warehouse and pack relief supplies for Ukraine. © NDR

3 Min

More and more aid organizations feel left alone by the authorities and would like more support. 3 mins

The plenary hall of the Schleswig-Holstein state parliament © NDR Photo: Eric Klitzke

The SPD wanted to bring representatives from social sectors together, as was the case with the 2015 refugee pact. more

Three women are sitting at a table with a volunteer teacher during a language course at the Bad Oldesloer Kaktus association. © NDR Photo: Johannes Tran

The course providers criticize the lack of teachers, rooms and money. Criticism also comes from business. more

Mini houses are located in a refugee accommodation in the municipality of Dammfleth. © NDR Photo: Sven Jachmann

Dammfleth in the Steinburg district is one of the first communities to set up so-called tiny houses for refugees. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 03/29/2023 | 8:00 p.m

NDR Logo

