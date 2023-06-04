More houses gone up in smoke in Bukavu, several homeless families

Dozens of families have been homeless since the evening of Saturday June 3, 2023. At the base, a fire broke out on Camp Zaire Avenue in the Nkafu district in the Kadutu commune, city of Bukavu.

On the spot, men, women, young people and children deployed to deal with this unfortunate incident which consumed all their valuables without help.

For the moment, it is difficult to give an assessment of this drama. The fire was brought under control by some young people from the neighborhood and people of good will who mobilized.

According to several observers, the absence of a fire truck in the city of Bukavu to intervene in these numerous cases of fires, exposes the population to great danger.

This is the second case of fire recorded in Kadutu commune in less than a month. The causes of these fires are still unknown.

Ranked among the five major cities of the country, Bukavu has no fire fighting vehicle to date.

Jules Ninda