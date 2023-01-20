With a percentage of 101.3% of collection of unrestricted income, one of the main sources that the department has to make investment, the Valle del Cauca Revenue Unit closed its management during 2022 and secured more resources for 2023.

This was confirmed by the Revenue manager, Ney Hernando Muñoz, who assured that the collection goals were exceeded during the year that just closed.

“Regarding free destination income, which is one of the main sources that the department has to carry out investment works, we can say that the budget that we had estimated to raise was 759,711 million, and we collected 769,304, that is, an execution of 101.3 %”.

Regarding current income, during 2022, 2 trillion 235.004 million pesos were collected out of the 2 trillion 236.784 million that were expected to be collected, that is, a collection percentage of 99.9%, a very important figure that leaves a positive balance with regarding the behavior of taxpayers throughout the department.

Regarding the goals of 2023, it is expected to collect $827,744 million in free destination income, and $2,502,104 million in current income.

