Home News More investment for the department
News

More investment for the department

by admin
More investment for the department

With a percentage of 101.3% of collection of unrestricted income, one of the main sources that the department has to make investment, the Valle del Cauca Revenue Unit closed its management during 2022 and secured more resources for 2023.

This was confirmed by the Revenue manager, Ney Hernando Muñoz, who assured that the collection goals were exceeded during the year that just closed.

“Regarding free destination income, which is one of the main sources that the department has to carry out investment works, we can say that the budget that we had estimated to raise was 759,711 million, and we collected 769,304, that is, an execution of 101.3 %”.

Regarding current income, during 2022, 2 trillion 235.004 million pesos were collected out of the 2 trillion 236.784 million that were expected to be collected, that is, a collection percentage of 99.9%, a very important figure that leaves a positive balance with regarding the behavior of taxpayers throughout the department.

Regarding the goals of 2023, it is expected to collect $827,744 million in free destination income, and $2,502,104 million in current income.

Comments

See also  The CPPCC held the 13th Party Group (Expanded) Meeting of the 14th CPPCC-Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal

You may also like

With precautionary measures they seek to protect indigenous...

Xinhua Viewpoint | Ten Questions and Ten Answers...

This is the Medellín tax calendar in 2023

Minimum wage: How poor is a Colombian in...

“Expert Consensus on Antiviral Therapy for Patients Infected...

They captured two alleged kidnappers of Erick Mathías...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Tullis Vista Hermosa is already preparing the 2023...

Organizations agree to make a single Carnival in...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy