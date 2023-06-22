More money so senior organizations don’t look old

Why do the young and employed care that the Carinthian seniors’ organizations will get more money from the state in the future? The forthcoming amendment to the Senior Citizens Act could be dismissed as a side note. But what Provincial Councilor Sara Schaar presented with representatives of Carinthia’s senior citizens’ organizations carries weight for the future. The funding amounts, which have not been increased for 20 years, are to be increased by an impressive 35 percent, and there will also be financial support for small organizations with more than 500 members in the future.

