The Ministry of Housing, City and Territory will permanently enable the platform of the Mi Casa Ya subsidy program for new registrations from this Monday, April 10.

As of this date, the Ministry will also receive pending allocation requests through its official page, according to the announcement by Minister Catalina Velasco.

On April 15, the first cut for assignments will be made, which will be published on Monday, April 17, according to official information.

ASSIGNMENT PROCESS STARTED

“After an important space for discussion about the adjustments to this subsidy for the purchase of a new home in which we received numerous contributions from the different actors involved, we want to inform you that the allocation process has already begun,” explained Velasco Campuzano.

The minister added that as of this same Monday, April 10 “Families will be able to review their status and the steps to follow to start or continue their process.” It is necessary to remember that future owners must have applied to the Sisbén 4 survey.

“There will be a single criterion at the national level. Households classified between subgroups A1 and D20 may apply. Those households classified between subgroups A1 and C8 will receive a subsidy for the initial quota equivalent to 30 minimum wages, and households between C9 and D20 will be granted a subsidy of 20 minimum wages. said the head of the aforementioned national portfolio.

PROGRAM TRANSITION

One of the most anticipated housing projects in Valledupar is the Villa Bolivariana housing complex, whose future owners had carried out the Sisbén survey until last March, according to the municipality’s Planning Advisory Office.

“Throughout the year 2023, the transition stage of the Mi Casa Ya program will be advanced in order to assign subsidies to families that already have an approved loan, have carried out their real estate business and meet the program requirements,” Velasco scored.

By Editorial EL PILÓN