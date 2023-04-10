Home News More people can sign up for the Mi Casa Ya program starting this Monday
News

More people can sign up for the Mi Casa Ya program starting this Monday

by admin
More people can sign up for the Mi Casa Ya program starting this Monday

The Ministry of Housing, City and Territory will permanently enable the platform of the Mi Casa Ya subsidy program for new registrations from this Monday, April 10.

As of this date, the Ministry will also receive pending allocation requests through its official page, according to the announcement by Minister Catalina Velasco.

Lea: The Mayor’s Office must apply a Sisbén survey to future owners of the Bolivarian Villa: Minvivienda

On April 15, the first cut for assignments will be made, which will be published on Monday, April 17, according to official information.

ASSIGNMENT PROCESS STARTED

“After an important space for discussion about the adjustments to this subsidy for the purchase of a new home in which we received numerous contributions from the different actors involved, we want to inform you that the allocation process has already begun,” explained Velasco Campuzano.

The minister added that as of this same Monday, April 10 “Families will be able to review their status and the steps to follow to start or continue their process.” It is necessary to remember that future owners must have applied to the Sisbén 4 survey.

“There will be a single criterion at the national level. Households classified between subgroups A1 and D20 may apply. Those households classified between subgroups A1 and C8 will receive a subsidy for the initial quota equivalent to 30 minimum wages, and households between C9 and D20 will be granted a subsidy of 20 minimum wages. said the head of the aforementioned national portfolio.

PROGRAM TRANSITION

One of the most anticipated housing projects in Valledupar is the Villa Bolivariana housing complex, whose future owners had carried out the Sisbén survey until last March, according to the municipality’s Planning Advisory Office.

See also  Deputies approve another 30 days of emergency regime that will already be one year old – Diario La Página

Lea: Bolivarian Villa: Sisbén de Valledupar applied a survey to more than 100 future owners

“Throughout the year 2023, the transition stage of the Mi Casa Ya program will be advanced in order to assign subsidies to families that already have an approved loan, have carried out their real estate business and meet the program requirements,” Velasco scored.

By Editorial EL PILÓN

You may also like

A more natural beer! Corona transforms its production...

Euratex, a fourth quarter “under pressure” for the...

An accident leaves one dead and two injured...

Is an eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz...

Bezzecchi, another winner coming from the VR46 Academy

The high prices come out static legislator Balqsiri...

Uribe brothers visited swimming pool works

Star Wars: Ahsoka, Alyson Tabbitha’s cosplay is a...

Jbel El Ayachi Association for cultural, social, economic...

Foods that can cause cavities

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy