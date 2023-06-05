Home » More scared than a chicken raising ducks
More scared than a chicken raising ducks

Not only did the coffee growers put their fingers in the president’s mouth (according to his words), but others may have been putting more things in the months he has been without him noticing.

Today, after the nameless crisis generated by Laura and Benedetti, (and we don’t know where it will end), not only does he have to find a replacement to assume the functions he entrusted to them, but he has to invent some formula to recover citizen credibility , turned to shreds after political mismanagement, lousy administrative management and the disconcerting personal disguise with which the march of the state faces.

Almost everything that has been happening is generated by their mistakes or their protruding ignorance. If she hadn’t made the mistake of giving super-ministerial functions to a worldly young lady whom she never named minister. If he hadn’t trusted Armando Benedetti so much even after the never-explained incident of the campaign’s petrovideos.

If he had investigated a little more into those who made up the shortlist for manager of the coffee growers, and had discovered in time that José Antonio Ocampo had the dice marked to force the election of Bahamón, the Uribista prosecuted by the Bogotá Comptroller’s Office, the imminent crisis between the Federation and the Government were not filling the peasant sky with dark clouds today.

In the same way if he had identified that Minister Irene is the sectarian priestess of the Hildebranic religion, who wants to sacrifice us as catechumens in the environmentalist catacombs. If you knew which side Danilo Rueda, the Peace Commissioner, plays for.

In short, if he knew how to administer the state in the full sense of the word and not just repeat his failure as mayor of Bogotá, he would not be as embarrassed as a chicken raising ducks, or as the political scientist Eduardo Llano said “close to standing on a tile unable to move”

Comments

