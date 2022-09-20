Depopulation, infrastructure and tourism in the Belluno area. These are the three themes on which the candidates in the single-member constituency of the Senate compete: Luca De Carlo (center-right), Paolo Galeano (center-left), Paola Bergamo (Action), Flavio Baldan (M5S) and Gabriella Cassol (Popular Union). Overall, however, there are four other candidates: Alberto Poli (Vita), Roberto Levi (Italexit), Loredana Veronese (Italy Sovereign) and Massimiliano Zannini (Alternative).

Belluno, candidates for the senate: this is who Luca De Carlo is (center-right) September 20, 2022



DEPOPULATION

The enhancement of services, for everyone, is the most important investment to combat depopulation. “There is an important vision proposed by the Democratic Party program,” he says Galeano, «Which recovers and enhances the concept of proximity which is translated in the slogan“ territories in 30 minutes ”. This vision wants to give people back the right to live where they are born and choose to live. This means investing in local services, on support for neighborhood trade, on medicine and healthcare that is actually close to and close to the territory, on a true culture of protection and care of the soil and the environment, and to continue with the law on the mountains that for example, it provided incentives for teachers who want to go or return to carry out their work in the mountain areas ».

“The depopulation of the mountain is fought with infrastructure and services,” he says by carlo, «For businesses and for the family. It starts by supporting local authorities: nursery schools, schools, sports facilities; and the possibility of doing business. Jobs are needed, excellent public services must be maintained and strengthened and the others rationalized, and business freedom must be left that combines socio-economic development and respect for the environment, all without having to continually confront the committees of “no regardless” “.

Belluno, candidates for the senate: this is who Paolo Galeano is (center left) September 20, 2022



Per Bergamo: «We need to invest in goods and services for the territory so that families and young people prefer to stay in these places that must be transformed into a highly tax-free“ free zone ”. Economic aid is needed for families who decide to have children. The Third Pole Family Act goes in this direction with bonuses, contributions and deductions to help families, and women’s work. Interventions in line with the NRP ».

“Depopulation and aging in the province of Belluno go hand in hand,” he notes Cassol, “And the main reason is the lack of services such as public transport, medical and emergency facilities, nursery schools, postal banking services, communications worthy of the name and rental housing. We propose a housing policy that facilitates the settlement of those who could find work in this province, local medical facilities and social services implemented, with the hiring of health workers from the coop ».

“The demographic problem affects the whole of our country and is dramatic, even if it is not debated in this electoral campaign with the right weight”, highlights Honey. «The problem of the birth rate (we are the last country in Europe) runs parallel to that of the aging of the population. Finding solutions is not easy, even with regard to emblematic cases such as Belluno, but the strengthening of services, starting with healthcare, is the essential prerequisite “.

Belluno, candidates for the Senate: this is who Gabriella Cassol (Popular Union) is September 20, 2022



INFRASTRUCTURE

The precarious state of Belluno’s infrastructures is clear to everyone, but there are different visions: “The mountain territory is fragile and even more vulnerable due to climate change and it is necessary to intervene massively to stop hydrogeological instability with investments”, he says. Bergamo. «It is essential that a Civil Health Protection is created alongside the Civil Protection. We need to invest in transport by improving connections, and the 1 Gigabit Italy plan must also be implemented, also financed by the NRP, due to the widespread use of Internet with fiber connections in the mountains ».

“Our territory does not need large infrastructures,” he emphasizes Cassol, “But of a constant care of the territory from north to south we are opposed to infrastructures such as the motorway or to all those feared for the Olympic games such as mega parking facilities, very expensive systems such as the bobsleigh track that do not give answers to a very fragile territory like the provincial one . We need to take care of the woods and pre-alpine lands with an anthropization plan that sees mountain agriculture in the first place, we need road maintenance on local roads from Lamon to Comelico Superiore. We do not need infrastructures, we need to take back the power to decide, all of us citizens who live in this province, what to do on our territory ».

Belluno, candidates for the Senate: this is who Paola Bergamo is (Action and Iv with Calenda) September 20, 2022



Honey focuses on the works for Cortina 2026: «The M5S is in favor of enhancing the attractiveness of the Boite valley. This, in our opinion, passes through the architectural and landscape restoration of the 1956 Olympic facilities (Zuel ski jump, Olympic Ice Stadium and Bobsled Track) which could become an extraordinary attraction for international historical-sporting tourism ».

“I think first of all that we must work hard for the hydrogeological security of the territory”, he summarizes Galeano“And for its infrastructure from the point of view of digital connection”.

by carlo he adds: “Public and private must be able to rely on fast digital networks. Then there is the long-standing theme of road connections: the Alemagna node (we will have to evaluate whether the interventions of recent years will prove to be sufficient) and that towards the Agordino, and of very urgent urgency is the question of the Comelico Gallery: it serves the most soon a shared solution and then think about a stable alternative viability. Finally, as mayor of Calalzo, I can only push for the construction of the Dolomite Train ».

TURISMO

Again Olympics, but also awareness and quality of the territory are the common lines on tourism. “Tourism is a fundamental resource for the mountains, but we must not think of a” wedding favor “that is experienced only by vacationers but rather a territory that is appreciated by tourists because it continues to be cared for by its community that lives and loves it “, he claims Galeano«A place where tourists rediscover the authenticity of the values ​​of that land».

“Our land can offer tourists any experience they want,” he recalls by carlo, “We have cycle paths, places of art and culture, ski slopes for the winter and trails for the summer, and all surrounded by the most beautiful mountains in the world. We must preserve and maintain this offer, developing networks and collaborations and combining respect for the environment and the needs of the territory. For this reason, I have always been in the front row in favor of the realization of the ski connection between Comelico and Pusteria ».

Belluno, candidates for the senate: this is who Flavio Baldan (5 Star Movement) is September 20, 2022



According to Honey: «The first pandemic, the current energy crisis and climate change have shown how much places that thrive on tourism can go into great difficulty. This is why forms of direct intervention must be found, on the Venice model, aimed at supporting operators when negativity of this type occurs. It is necessary to think of a particular form of “specificity” of the province of Belluno within the Veneto region ».

“Tourism presupposes professionalism and a development policy that extends the seasonality for companies in the sector”, he stresses Bergamo. «We need training schools for the workforce and help for entrepreneurs who invest in the redevelopment of structures and modern sports facilities. It is essential to focus on sporting events that act as a driving force for tourism while respecting the territory. It is essential to invest in cultural events ».

“We discount a tourism of second homes of large hotels. Tourism”, he urges Cassol. «We must promote tourism over 12 months with the enhancement of the naturalistic but also food and wine heritage, promote the widespread hotel and all those slow but above all micro holiday modalities. We do not need major events such as the Olympics that leave economic disasters and environmental disasters. The money allocated for this event could be used to enhance and increase the tourist standards of the entire province ».