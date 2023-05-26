‘More signs of peace and less titles of benefits’

This is how Prosecutor Margarita Cabello summarized the position held by the entity, respecting the actions of the National Government but being part of the Superior Council for Criminal Policy, in the face of continuous attacks by illegal armed groups, ELN and dissidents. Cabello also referred to the lack of participation of senior officials in the National Table against gender violence and health reform.

By: Gloria Camargo

From the city of Neiva, Huila, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, held this Thursday the installation of the XIII Regional Seminar ‘Relevant Aspects of Disciplinary Law’ and the forum ‘Advances of the Electoral Process’, which will conclude this Friday May 25th.

During the meeting, in which different institutions and local governments participated, concepts related to disciplinary law and the Attorney General’s Office were taught, as well as the main procedural modifications contained in the General Code on the subject.

Meanwhile, today the forum ‘Advances of the Electoral Process’ will be held, on the function that the Public Ministry will be in charge of during the regional elections on October 29 throughout the national territory.

With the participation of the president of the National Electoral Council, Fabiola Márquez Grisales; the delegated electoral registrar, Nicolás Farfán Namén, and the governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, in his capacity as president of the Electoral Process Monitoring Commission.

The Attorney General, added to this, came up against the approval in the first debate of the health reform, the rates of femicide in Colombia and the lack of participation of senior officials in the National Table against gender violence, in addition of the latest acts of violence in the country, which according to the authorities, have been committed by groups outside the law.

Prosecutor, what objections do you have after the approval in the first debate by the Seventh Commission of the health reform project, presented by the National Government?

We have already made all statements in this regard. The first thing I did after our report, which we presented to the media and in private meetings, is that I am still concerned about the eagerness in which regulations and articles that are so transcendental for the country are being discussed, such as the change in the management of the health system in Colombia.

What has been requested?

I have requested that the review be done, hopefully in a calmer way, that article by article can be discussed, so that this eagerness for approval, of almost many “pupitrazo” regulations, does not cause damage to Colombian society in a future.

What are the concerns you have?

We have our concerns, as we have already said, about how the new organization is going to be fiscally managed with the new health structures that are being created. We do not know economically how it will be done. We are concerned about the functions handed over to ADRES, we do not clearly see the conditions for them to assume the series of responsibilities that are given to them. And as many knowledgeable entities have said, we are concerned about this manifestation of transformation of the EPS, when we could end by saying that it is a kind of implicit or hidden elimination.

What expectations do you have of the following debates?

There are still three more debates to go, there is still a long way to go, but we will continue trying to be objective in expressing and arguing why many of the regulations should not be in place and why a better health reform is required, much more structured on the basis of further improving what already exists and that we are not going to fall into the violation of the constitutional principle of regressivity.

On another issue, you launched an alert about femicides in Colombia, where Huila is no stranger. Why is there annoyance at the lack of participation of senior officials in the National Table against gender violence?

As the Attorney General of the Nation and the Public Ministry, we are vigilant of the commissions and entities in charge of monitoring the protection of children and adolescents, and in this sense we cite the Articulation Commission on Violence, of which they are part the government and other state entities, entities participated there and the heads were missing. For me, it is very important to have conversations with the heads and that these articulation Commissions with the officials of those entities, of those ministries, do not continue, because they have the decision-making and the faculty.

Will a new summons be made?

I hope that in the next meeting that we are going to organize we will all be working because of the great concern that we have in the existence of violence where there is almost a daily feminicide in the country, and that is only what is known.

In this regard, what is being done by the Attorney General’s Office?

We are working hard. The Attorney General’s Office also has a commission, a strategy called Promujeres, where we are leading this attention against femicides. For example, we have already opened an investigation to see what happened with the murders that occurred or occurred on May 3 in Colombia: one in Bogotá, another in the Cómbita prison, and another in the city of Santa Marta.

With reference to the attacks in recent days by illegal armed groups, what is your opinion?

The Prosecutor as such does not give an opinion on the Government’s positions, she does not touch them. We express our positions according to the constitutional powers that we have and how we are part of the Superior Council for Criminal Policy, and we have participation in competitions to look at the guarantee of acceptance of constitutional and legal norms.

But we have stated in these instances the position of the Attorney General’s Office regarding the fact that conversations with groups outside the law, which have a political orientation, are well received under the criteria of achieving peace talks.

While this is achieved, what is expected?

Until peace or dialogues are achieved, our position as the Attorney General’s Office, I repeat in its powers of the team, is that in these conversations, like the submission law, it is that more manifestations of peace intentions or of submission by the armed groups and not talk so much about benefits in their favor.

We have always said in the team under our powers as the Attorney General, that the Colombian citizens have told us, they want to accept the possibility of peace talks and peace being achieved, but they also want, if they are going to hand over part of their autonomy so that benefits are given to these illegal armed groups, that at least in compensation these illegal groups really manifest from the beginning the clear intention and with clear acts that they really do want to participate in the peace talks or in the submission law , which is about to begin its discussion before Congress. That is the vision of the Attorney General’s Office.