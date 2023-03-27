The Government of Risaralda coordinates institutional efforts to generate conditions that allow reducing the negative impact of climate change, among which is the formation of communities around the rationalization of energy and water consumption, in addition to actions for the implementation of land planning tools.

Within the departmental administration is the installation of solar panels. Within the framework of the “Risaralda reactivates with its people and for the Environment” program, these teams were placed in six educational institutions, a farm, a home for the elderly and the Botanical Garden of Marseille. Additionally, in educational centers in the municipality of Apía, as part of a winning Participatory Budget project.

“The installation of the panels gave us the possibility of improving the educational processes in the institution, since the electrical service in the institution was very intermittent, which caused the interruption of the development of the classes, especially in the area of ​​Computer Science, in addition to the significant savings in the consumption of electrical energy in the institution that has an emphasis on the commercialization of coffee”, explained Luz Fanny Rodríguez Restrepo, rector of the educational institution Técnico Agropecuario Taparcal de Belén de Umbría.

“Within the institutional efforts, we have the alliance with the UTP and the Carder for the design of the Comprehensive Climate Change Management Plan, which contains the guidelines to implement actions in the territories; Additionally, we are delivering climate profiles, with which the municipalities identify vulnerability conditions around the behavior of the climate (dry and rainy seasons), to determine procedures and reduce their impact”, explained Yuliana Montoya, Climate Change Coordinator of the Governor’s Office.

It should be noted that in Pereira there are also several places with solar panels, such as the Transport Terminal, the Matecaña International Airport, the Technological University, the Pino Verde school, among others, to which is added the Gran Solar .