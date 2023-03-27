Home News More solar energy to combat climate change in Risaralda
News

More solar energy to combat climate change in Risaralda

by admin
More solar energy to combat climate change in Risaralda

The Government of Risaralda coordinates institutional efforts to generate conditions that allow reducing the negative impact of climate change, among which is the formation of communities around the rationalization of energy and water consumption, in addition to actions for the implementation of land planning tools.

Within the departmental administration is the installation of solar panels. Within the framework of the “Risaralda reactivates with its people and for the Environment” program, these teams were placed in six educational institutions, a farm, a home for the elderly and the Botanical Garden of Marseille. Additionally, in educational centers in the municipality of Apía, as part of a winning Participatory Budget project.

“The installation of the panels gave us the possibility of improving the educational processes in the institution, since the electrical service in the institution was very intermittent, which caused the interruption of the development of the classes, especially in the area of ​​Computer Science, in addition to the significant savings in the consumption of electrical energy in the institution that has an emphasis on the commercialization of coffee”, explained Luz Fanny Rodríguez Restrepo, rector of the educational institution Técnico Agropecuario Taparcal de Belén de Umbría.

“Within the institutional efforts, we have the alliance with the UTP and the Carder for the design of the Comprehensive Climate Change Management Plan, which contains the guidelines to implement actions in the territories; Additionally, we are delivering climate profiles, with which the municipalities identify vulnerability conditions around the behavior of the climate (dry and rainy seasons), to determine procedures and reduce their impact”, explained Yuliana Montoya, Climate Change Coordinator of the Governor’s Office.

See also  Nucleic acid testing thematic map of normalized nucleic acid testing sampling points announced in many places for convenience_News Center_China Net

It should be noted that in Pereira there are also several places with solar panels, such as the Transport Terminal, the Matecaña International Airport, the Technological University, the Pino Verde school, among others, to which is added the Gran Solar .

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – The first 1000 days

follow up on citizen complaints in Calpi

Three dead, 29 wounded in new Russian attack...

#FormezComunica Flash N.194 – 15 March 2023

Landslide in Alausí leaves, for the moment, 16...

“The presence of women in Spanish cinema is...

Cybersecurity, Mastercard-Baffin Bay: AI against hackers

VOID NEIGHBOR RIGHTS IN VILLA BANCARIA DE CDE...

Reward set to capture hitman responsible for double...

Economy of the sea, 10 million from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy