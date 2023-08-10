Home » More than 1.5 kg of gold worth 93 lakh rupees was seized from the possession of two passengers who arrived from Dubai at Hyderabad airport.
More than 1.5 kg of gold worth 93 lakh rupees was seized from the possession of two passengers who arrived from Dubai at Hyderabad airport.

More than 1.5 kg of gold worth 93 lakh rupees was seized from the possession of two passengers who arrived from Dubai at Hyderabad airport.

From the possession of two passengers who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai
More than one and a half kilos 93 lakhs of Rs Confiscation of valuable gold

Hyderabad: 08. August

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad RGIA# (Shamsabad Airport) Due to the diligence of the officials of the Customs Department, gold, drugs, foreign currency and foreign cigarettes worth millions of rupees are being seized on a large scale. Last July, the officials of the Customs Department of Hyderabad Airport. These items worth crores of rupees were confiscated. However, this process is still going on.

August 5 Seized by the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad from three passengers arriving from Dubai and Jeddah. 3 kg 742 grams of gold The total value of which was confiscated 2 crore 29 lakh 55 thousand rupees It was told. These passengers had brought gold in the form of a paste and hidden it in their underwear, portable speakers, flashlights and irons. 3 capsules were exported.

Department of Customs, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad Airport RGIA# of the Customs# Today, according to officials August 8 On Tuesday, based on specific passenger information, two Indian nationals from Dubai were in possession 1,527 grams of gold worth 93 lakh 26 thousand rupees It has been confiscated. These two passengers brought this gold hidden inside their clothes. A case has been registered and further investigation is being done in this regard.

The post More than one and a half kilo gold worth 93 lakh rupees seized from the possession of two passengers who arrived from Dubai at Hyderabad Airport appeared first on Saher News.

