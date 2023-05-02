More than $1 billion left the wheel of agribusiness

With the participation of more than 100 producers, organizations and local agribusiness, and buyers, it was possible to sign 75 protocol agreements for products such as avocado, arracacha, rice, bananas, and coffee, with which the sale of food to institutional programs in Huila is sought.

By: Gloria Camargo

Breaking with intermediation, achieving business directly with the producers and supporting the economic and social development of the department of Huila, were some of the objectives with which the public procurement business roundtable was met.

Said activity, it should be noted, left 75 commercial agreements entered into in the range of $1,116,117,500, for the sale of food to institutional programs in Huila. The day, which was held in the municipality of Neiva, also had the participation of 54 producers and organizations of peasant, family and community agriculture (ACFC).

The business conference was also carried out within the framework of compliance with Law 2046 of 2020 on Local Public Procurement and its Regulatory Decree 248 of 2021, which created the departmental table as the means to reactivate the economy and close gaps. .

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, during it, “buyers and producers from the department met, in order to generate commercial dynamics that allow the optimization of short marketing circuits, strengthening the economy of local producers through through the public purchase of food for state social programs with entities such as the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), the Departmental Education Secretary, with the participation of the Neiva and Pitalito Territorial Entities of the School Feeding Program (PAE) , and Ecopetrol”.

In total, it was possible to establish that 54 producers, organizations and local agro-industry entered into 75 commercial agreements with 53 buyers, for the sale of products such as: avocado, arracacha, rice, bananas, coffee, onion, spinach, beans, granadilla, guava, egg, kumis, milk, lettuce, lemon, lulo, tangerine, mango, passion fruit, blackberry, orange, panela, papaya, pineapple, banana, chicken, fruit pulp, cheese, cabbage, tomato, tree tomato, yogurt, yucca and carrot.

Exceeding expectations in sales during the business conference, after the articulation process with the National Board of Local Public Procurement, in which entities such as: the Unit for the Implementation of the Peace Agreement Presidency of the Republic, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Rural Development Agency, the Food for Learning Unit (UAPA), the Special Administrative Unit of Solidarity Organizations (UAEOS), Invima, the RAP-E Central Region, Penitentiary and Prison Services Unit (USPEC), the DIAN, the National Reincorporation Agency (ARN), Social Prosperity, the Territory Renewal Agency (ART), the ICBF Regional and National Headquarters, Colombia Compra Eficiente, Ecopetrol – Ronda Somos Colombia, among others.

Meanwhile, the National Public Procurement Table established that “we will continue to support the department of Huila and its commitment to the implementation of Law 2046 of 2020, in strengthening technical capacities with Invima, DIAN, Secretary of Health, associativity, among others, to strengthen capacities in the territories and energize the local economy, to promote Food Security and Sovereignty in the department by promoting short marketing circuits. In addition, the agreements will be monitored month by month to verify compliance between the parties.

Faced with the issue, Edwin Insuasti, an official of the Rural Development Agency of the Marketing Directorate, referred to the Diario del Huila, about this work.

“From the Rural Development Agency in conjunction with the Secretary of Agriculture of Huila, we have been planning this business conference with the entities that are obliged to comply with Law 20 46 and Decree 193 of 2020.

What we are doing here is the exercise of monitoring that pedagogy of the respective law. Operators of the School Meals Program of the Education Secretariat of Huila, the Education Secretariat of the Neiva Mayor’s Office, the Pitalito Education Secretariat, the Ecopetrol operator, as well as the presence of organizations, associations, cooperatives and small producers of coffee, fruits, vegetables, tubers, eggs, which represents the good production that the department has,” he said.

Among the most outstanding points, he highlighted the businesses of “a women’s association that sells eggs to the PAE, an association from La Plata that also managed to sell a ton of arracacha, a young entrepreneur who can also sell a ton of plantains to the PAE operator . I believe that these types of exercises work but we lacked more buyers, who are required by law, for example in the case of the departmental hospital and the Logistics Agency of the Military Forces, who were also invited”, he pointed out.

It should be noted that to give continuity to the process, on May 24, the installation of the Departmental Board of Public Purchases will be carried out, a process in which the Government of Huila began in the year 2021.

On the other hand, Freddy Martínez, representative of Associated Services, the entity that currently manages the food contract for Ecopetrol personnel from the Yaguará, Río Ceibas, Campo Dina, San Francisco and Balcones fields, also referred to this initiative.

“We come here to see the companies that are presenting themselves and, well, looking at their products. In addition, we found several interesting products such as bananas, coffee, plantains, and paprika, which are products that we look at frequently and that quantity is managed, ”he said.

At the same time, he added that these activities are beneficial for the development of the local economy. “We are interested in participating in this type of business roundtable so that there is revitalization in Huila, so that the money remains in the same department and thus the conditions of producers in the region can be improved.”

Legal framework

In the regulatory framework of Colombia, the National Government established that Law 2046 of 2020 constitutes the “mechanisms to promote the participation of small local agricultural producers and peasant, family and community agriculture in public food purchase markets” .

This seeks to promote or establish “the participation of small agricultural producers belonging to ethnic communities or of agricultural producers belonging to ethnic communities whose productive system belongs to Peasant, Family or Community Agriculture in the market for local public food purchases”, through compliance with specific standards for each of these communities.

Meanwhile, with regard to the scope of application, the law established that the established provisions will be mandatory for “public entities at the national, departmental, district, municipal level, mixed economy companies, and private entities that manage public resources and operate in the national territory, that demand directly or through an intermediary person, food for the supply and for the supply of products of agricultural origin, complying with the sanitary requirements established by current regulations”.

Since March 2021, in Huila progress has been made in the implementation of this regulation, where institutions, operators and companies that buy food with State resources must comply with a minimum purchase of 30% of said food from the producers of the Peasant, Family and Community Agriculture (ACFC).

“It is important to highlight that in the department we have assumed the implementation of the Law with commitment, because we are convinced that if its producers grow, the economy, health and well-being of the people of Huila will also grow,” explained Dilberto Trujillo, Secretary of Agriculture of Huila. , when mentioning that in the department they have increased the purchase percentage, going from 30% required by law to 50%.