More than 10 captures were the results of the operations during the weekend

In total, the operations left 14 captures, 3 motorcycles recovered and more than 32 kilos of narcotics seized, are some of the operational results.

In the deployment of preventive and operational procedures to guarantee coexistence and citizen security by the Huila Police Department in the municipalities of its jurisdiction, during the weekend they managed to capture 12 people committed to crimes such as qualified and aggravated theft , drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, reception, conspiracy to commit a crime and domestic violence.

Likewise, during the registration, control and background request plans, they managed to seize two firearms, the recovery of 3 motorcycles, 2 cell phones and the seizure of merchandise worth more than 70 million pesos.

According to Colonel Gustavo Camargo, commander of the Huila Police Department, in execution of the “Hunter Plan and Drug Seizure”, we were able to seize 32 kilos of marijuana that were transported from the Department of Cauca in a public service vehicle, which , would be destined for the municipalities of Huila, taking more than 30,000 doses out of circulation and preventing their commercialization.

Likewise, the “Caravans for Life” strategy was carried out this weekend in the municipality of Algeciras, impacting the community of this important municipality with all our institutional offerings, so that they know new types of crime in what concerns extortion, theft, fraud, among others, and that they come to us through the secure complaint to generate prevention and reaction actions, as the case may be.

With regard to the application of the Citizen Security and Coexistence Code, 62 subpoena orders were made for behaviors contrary to coexistence, with the most recurring offenses being the possession and consumption of narcotic drugs in places open to the public, the possession of bladed weapons, having mobile equipment with reports of theft or loss and the closure of 4 public establishments for not complying with the established requirements.

