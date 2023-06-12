More than 100 children from Santa Ana will benefit from the Community Sports Program

The mayor’s office of Santa Ana, in conjunction with World Vision El Salvador and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), carried out a community program at the Santa Claudia Outreach Center in the San José Unidas community, Primavera canton.

The Community Sports Program (DECO) is aimed at children between the ages of 6 and 12, and lasts for approximately six months.

The mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo, reiterated his commitment to the comprehensive development of children and youth in the municipality, especially in areas that were forgotten for years.