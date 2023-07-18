More than 100 Colombians were arrested in the country for fraud and money laundering

A total of 105 Colombians were arrested in the country for allegedly defrauding and laundering more than 20 million dollars through microfinance companies that were not registered in the Salvadoran financial system, Security authorities reported on Monday.

According to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the network, which was also made up of three Salvadorans, a Guatemalan and an Argentine, who were arrested, lent money for illegal activities with 20% interest, but when the victims could not to pay the loan, they collected through injuries, extortion and threats, taking “justice into their own hands”, in addition they usurped their identity, obtained their bank accounts and transferred the money to Colombia.

The money that the Colombians lent entered the country through remittances, according to the authorities, for two and a half years, however, they believe that it could also be related to drug trafficking and gangs.

The Security Cabinet also affirmed that this structure is accused of computer scams, from which they also obtained money.

The authorities, who received some 3,000 complaints, confirmed that the criminal structure made several money remittances to Colombia for more than 20 million dollars since 2021, an amount allegedly linked to drug trafficking and gang activities.

«Colombians are our brothers, but as in any society, there is always a small percentage that wants to take advantage of others; some of them have come to commit crimes in our country. These people will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims, “wrote President Nayib Bukele on Twitter.

Expulsion of Colombians from El Salvador

For his part, the director of Migration and Aliens, Ricardo Cucalón, called on “good” Colombians who are in El Salvador to regularize their immigration status, since, according to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, more than 400 Colombians entered Salvadoran territory, but already reside in the country irregularly.

Villatoro reproached human rights organizations that in recent days have denounced the detention of more than 30 Colombians by the emergency regime, who have been tortured and even put on make-up to appear to be part of the gangs. “Who are they defending, who are they writing for?” Minister Villatoro questioned, but without explaining or justifying the complaints.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

