More than 100 dead in northern Nigeria after shipwreck

More than 100 people have died in north central Nigeria after a boat carrying families returning from a wedding capsized in a river, police and local authorities announced Tuesday.

The boat was carrying the passengers around Kwara state when the accident occurred, local police and the local governor’s office said.

Kwara State Police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi told AFP that 103 people died in the wreck and 100 survived.

“The search continues and the balance may increase,” he added.

The victims were on their way back to Patigi district, Kwara state, after attending the wedding in Niger state, according to the services of the Kwara governor.

Shipwrecks in Nigerian rivers are frequent. They are caused by boats that are overloaded or in poor condition, and because safety rules are not respected.

