□Zhang Cong, chief reporter of Jimu News, Chutian Metropolis Daily

“Praise the new era, forge ahead in the new journey” – the key project of the party’s 20 outstanding film and television exhibition activities, and the TV series “Our Ten Years” recently aired on Dragon TV.

“Our Ten Years” has passed “Three Meals a Day”, “The Desire of the Heart”, “Sharpening the Sword”, “Love”, “The Future Has Come”, “Ideal Life”, “Qianhai”, “Light of the Desert”, “Xixiang Bright Moon”, ” Unit stories such as Tang Palace Night Banquet” and “Perseverance” (sorted by the time of the stories) try to create a group portrait of the people in the new era, reflect the big theme with small cuts, and reflect the big era with small characters, fully demonstrating the new era under the leadership of the Communist Party of China since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The brilliant achievements of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the times have demonstrated the beautiful process of the people’s increasing sense of gain, happiness, security and pride.

Determine 11 unit stories from more than 200 topics

It is reported that “Our Ten Years” tells the story of “us” in the form of a unit drama based on the brilliant achievements of this decade.

In the end, the “Eight Rules”, “Belt and Road Open China“, “One Nation Unites China“, “Fairness, Justice and Rule of Law in China“, “Spiritual and Cultural China“, “Standing Together in a Great China“, “Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains and Beautiful China“, and “Building a Strong China with the Armed Forces” “Regional Coordination and Concentric China“, “Destiny and Shared Humanity China“, “Science and Technology Self-improvement and Innovation China” and other unit themes were finally determined from the more than 200 topics initially set, as a cross-section showing the development of China in the past decade.

How did the unit theme fit into the story? Jimu news reporters learned that with the theme of “National Defense and Army Construction”, “Sharpening the Sword” shows the revolutionary soldier style of the new era with soul, ability, blood and morality; “Ideal Life” is published by overseas Chinese girl A Xianghe The international business story of Peter Cao, head of the International Department of the Import Expo, expresses China‘s sincere desire to share development opportunities with the world…

At the press conference of “Our Ten Years”, Zhang Xiaodong, the chief planner, said that this is a major theme creation of the best among the best: “This decade has changed too much, and all aspects of reform can be written. , ecological civilization, to delineate the direction of topic selection, and to find specific points from historical changes and breakthroughs.”

More than 100 first-class screenwriters and directors starred in the filming

As one of the 20 major tribute dramas that adopts the unit drama mode, “Our Ten Years” has been carefully selected and crafted in production, and more than 60 core planning teams have been mobilized to gather more than 100 domestic first-class screenwriters, directors, Starring as the main creator, walk into the streets and alleys, go deep into the fields, collect winds on the spot, and experience life.

The screenwriter of “Qianhai” carried out nearly 4 months of interviews and collection work in Shenzhen Qianhai Dream Factory, sorting out nearly 50,000 words of written materials; the screenwriter of “Sharpening the Sword” insisted on in-depth military research, and collected a large number of military reforms, army First-hand information and character materials of the synthetic brigade, and even delayed the operation time for this…

When talking about the highlights of “Our Ten Years”, the chief producer Fu Binxing said: “The most important point of view comes from reality. The best stories come from the most real and vivid character prototypes and the most vivid stories. The materials for all the unit creations also come from the past ten years, from us, and from the realistic themes of each main creator, so the emotions are real, the context is clear, the stance is firm, and the story is wonderful.”

Cheng Weidong, the editor-in-chief, said that “Our Ten Years” chose the “we” in this decade, the life and story of “our” in the ten years, “Our story represents the direction of the times, and represents those who have The vivid characters with a new look of life represent all aspects of life in the torrent of history of the times.”

The crew of more than 4,000 people crossed the north and south of the river

“Our Ten Years” has Zhao Yifang as the chief producer, Fu Binxing as the chief producer, Zhang Xiaodong as the chief planner, Cheng Weidong as the chief editor and reviewer, Mao Weining as the art director, and assembled Mao Weining, Hou Jinglong, Wang Yiwei, Liu Haibo, Yang Yang, Kurban Jiang, Liu Xuesong, An Jian, Li Donglin, Li Ang, Yang Lei, Teng Huatao and other directors, Bai Baihe, Bai Yufan, Dong Yong, Guo Xiaodong, Hou Yong, Huang Zhizhong, Lin Yi, Tan Songyun, Wang Kai, Wang Lei, Yan Ni, Yang Zishan, etc. The main creative lineup (in no particular order) has more than 4,000 crew members. The scale of the project, the number of personnel, the difficulty and the wide range of radiation are all rare in the industry.

It is reported that the filming locations of the whole drama are from Hangzhou to Xinjiang, from Zhengzhou to Guangzhou, from Jiangnan water town to the northwest desert, involving more than ten provinces and cities across the country. During this period, the crew of the “Tang Palace Night Banquet” set up the scene for 28 days in the sweltering heat of more than 40 degrees Celsius, while the actors wore heavy down jackets to complete the snow scene performance; when shooting “Three Meals a Day” in Guangzhou , The crew encountered continuous typhoon and rain and extreme weather, but they built dozens of meters of scaffolding all night to rush to shoot the whole group, and finally completed the construction of the main scene in 16 days. Couldn’t get it in place, there was a touching scene where the troops were moved and the family and children said goodbye silently. Due to the lack of group performances, the team had to go door-to-door in the military camp to seek help from the family members of the military to complete the highlight…

The characters in “Our Ten Years” are all selected from real characters for artistic processing, so as to shape the people’s group portraits in the new era with points and faces. This way of shaping is to let the audience see themselves in the protagonist, and then see China from the self. The whole play adheres to the creative method of realism, strives to write the taste of life, fireworks, and truly depicts the wisdom and creation of the people, and sings true feelings. The new style and new struggle of the people in the new era.