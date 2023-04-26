Home » More than 100 journalists, NGO activists and lawyers were detained in Turkey
More than 100 journalists, NGO activists and lawyers were detained in Turkey

By: Angelica Andrade

This was announced by a renowned Turkish agency on the morning of April 25.

More than a hundred people, including journalists, lawyers and members of organizations, were arrested this Tuesday during different simultaneous operations carried out by anti-terrorist police units in the southeastern provinces of Turkey, whose population is mainly Kurdish, according to what It has been expressed in various international news agencies.

“Some 150 people have been detained by order of the chief prosecutor of the Republic of Diyarbakir. The operation is still ongoing,” Mehdi Ozdemir, vice president of the Diyarbakir Bar Association, told the pro-Kurdish agency Amida News.

In turn, Ozdemir added that they have not been provided with any information about the reasons that led to the arrests, about the raid on the offices of various lawyers and that police actions continue to be recorded in the offices of its members.

For its part, the Diken news portal released the names of some people arrested during the early hours of today, among which are the member of the pro-Kurdish news agency Mezopotamya Ferhat Çelik and the Kurdish journalists Abdurrahman Gok, Osman Akin and Kadri Esen. In addition, their homes were searched, as were other lawyers, pro-Kurdish politicians from the opposition Popular Democracy Party, HDP, and journalists who had their books and computers confiscated, the agency said.

“In the framework of the same file, we have learned that journalists, artists, politicians and citizens of the provinces of Diyarbakir, Batman and Urfa were arrested along with our members,” the Association of Lawyers for Freedom, OHD, trilled.

It is worth mentioning that Turkey is “preparing” for the legislative and presidential elections, scheduled for May 14, in which, according to polls, the popularity of the country’s president and head of the ruling AKP, Recep Tayyip, is expected to fall. Erdogan, what would become the end of his 21-year rule.

Photo: EFE Agency.

