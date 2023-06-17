More than 100 policemen will guard the roads of Cesar for a festive bridge and Father’s Day

Through a campaign called ‘Comprehensive vacation plan: together saving lives on the roads’ the authorities reinforced controls in the department of Cesar on the occasion of the festive bridge and the Father’s Day celebrations.

Also read: Another kidnapping in Cesar in less than 24 hours; the victim is a rancher

On this occasion, the Sectional Traffic and Transportation Police will have 150 uniformed officers for sanction activities and verification of compliance with the rules in the 14 control areas that they have in the department.

“From San Alberto to El Copey and the entire part of the Valledupar corregimientos, the commitment is with the National Army of the Tenth Brigade, the Prosecutor’s Office and obviously with the Highway Police, which has the characteristic of remaining in place to be aware of the controls to give the security that the department of Cesar needs”, stated Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

The uniformed officers also installed prevention areas to raise awareness and recommendations to travelers that for this time increase the vehicular flow.

RESTRICTIONS

According to the Ministry of Transport, In the department of Cesar there will only be restrictions for cargo vehicles with a weight equal to or greater than 3.4 tons (3400 kilograms) for next Monday, June 19.

Do not stop reading: alias ‘Sobri’, an alleged hitman who had escaped in the Atlantic, fell in Valledupar

This type of vehicle that day will not be able to travel on the Ye de Ciénaga – Fundación – San Roque – Aguachica road, nor on the Tamalameque – El Burrro section.

The chief of the Cesar Transit and Transportation Sectional Police, Major Wilson Álvarez, for his part, urged the community to avoid imprudence on the roads.

Besides, recommended complying with the most basic rules to preserve life such as not overtaking in prohibited places, Do not perform dangerous maneuvers, do not use distracting elements, do not exceed speed limits, among others.