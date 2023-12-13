More than 100 voters were trained in the use of the CENI Mobile and DEV application – Capsud.net

This Monday, at the election house, the CENI trained around a hundred voters on issues related to the current elections in the DRC.

This activity took place under the direction of the Coordinator of the elections house, Marie Laure Yaone.

Speaking at the end of this meeting, she expressed herself in these terms:

« As part of one of the objectives of the Election House, which is to provide stakeholders with access to electoral information as well as the tools updated by the CENI, we received today more than 120 participants in the discussion and reflection session on the electoral process. We first started to maintain the new Ceni-Mobile application to allow each voter to easily find their polling station without having to go to the antennas. We raised awareness about civic and electoral education by highlighting tolerance and acceptance of results. Subsequently, we explained the progress of the actual voting operation as well as the counting. And at the end we demonstrated the Electronic Voting Device. Tell them how they are going to vote on December 20, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m., the opening time of different polling stations. Each of the participants was able to become familiar with the operation through a simulation carried out on the spot. And we were able to time how long it takes“, she said.

Remember that it is since August 23, 2023 that the Election House, inaugurated by the President of the CENI, Denis Kadima, has been operational with the objective of providing all citizens with necessary information on the electoral process.

Emongo Gérôme