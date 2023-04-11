Home News More than 100 women receive guidance on IUD device placement
More than 100 women receive guidance on IUD device placement

More than 100 women receive guidance on IUD device placement

The Women and Family Commission planned the special day.

Deputy Duviany Mata attended the event.

For the future of young Maturinese women, from the Commission for Women, Family and Youth, chaired by the Clsem deputy, Duviany Mata, a total of 152 women They will benefit from the placement of the intrauterine device (IUD), in order to guarantee their family planning and reduce early pregnancy.

This Monday morning, in the auditorium of the Monagas State Socialist Legislative Council, a counseling that is part of phase two of the plan was held, in which the benefits of the device, the time of duration in his body, the care and responsibility that human beings must have when planning a family.

The meeting included gynecology specialists, María Rebeca Gómez, director of the DRS Health Program, and Dr. Vanessa Sánchez, gynecologist-obstetrician at Maternidad Mama Rosa, who explained everything about sexual and reproductive health to the mothers. youths.

“We have already completed the first phase, which was the recruitment that ended on April 3, we are in the second with the council, we presented this plan, thanks to the support of the Monagas state government and the Secretary of Social Development, Missions and Great Missions and the Regional Health Directorate, we await the third phase that will take place on Saturday the 15th with the placement of the intrauterine device,” Duviany Mata pointed out.

In this sense, María Rebeca Gómez explained that it is important that patients are aware of the placement of the implant and its care; as well as family planning.

More than 100 women receive guidance on the placement of the IUD device laverdaddemonagas.com mujeres2 1
The recruitment phase ended on April 10.
More than 100 women receive guidance on the placement of the IUD device laverdaddemonagas.com mujeres3
The women attended the meeting at Clsem.

