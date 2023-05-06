More than 1,000 patients suffering from malformations treated free of charge at the Yaoundé military hospital during a humanitarian operation – Capsud.net

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, May 06, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Yaoundé Military Hospital, the ASAF Cameroon foundation and the RESTORE worldwide foundation kicked off the second edition of the week today humanitarian event, which will run until 14 May. The reconstructive surgery mission brings together a team of more than 40 specialists and volunteer surgeons, anesthetists, nurses, nursing assistants and surgical technicians from seven (7) countries (Germany, England, United States, France, Ghana, Mali and Senegal ) in order to provide free medical care operations within the grounds of the Yaoundé Military Hospital to more than 1,000 patients suffering from disfiguring malformations from birth or as a result of accidents and illnesses.

“The mission of the humanitarian week in Cameroon goes far beyond the simple performance of reconstructive surgeries. It is about restoring hope and dignity to individuals who have suffered all their lives from disfiguring malformations. Our goal is to help them overcome physical and emotional challenges as well as offer them a chance to lead a normal life, while raising awareness in society about the challenges they face.“, says Dr. Obeng, founder of the RESTORE worldwide foundation.

In addition to being the cause of 7.9% of infant mortality in sub-Saharan Africa, congenital malformations are often a cause of stigma and social exclusion for those who suffer from them. This causes financial, physical and emotional hardship for both those affected and their families. “The impact of these humanitarian missions is not limited to the individuals directly benefiting from the surgical interventions. By raising public awareness, we contribute to breaking down stereotypes and prejudices surrounding disfiguring malformations. An initiative like Humanitarian Week also encourages greater understanding and acceptance of diversity within society.”, details the ASAF Cameroon Foundation, founded by businessman Eran Moas, which supports many Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) working in Cameroon such as Ape Action Africa or the Parent-Child Relay (REPCAM).

Humanitarian Week promotes dialogue and collaboration between civil society and the public sector. She also makes a strong plea to encourage the private sector, governments and international organizations to invest more in research, prevention and treatment of these conditions. “Thanks to the joint efforts of ASAF Cameroon and RESTORE, care recipients will have the opportunity to regain a better quality of life and live their full potential. It is essential to continue to support and promote initiatives such as this, in order to work together to build a fairer and more inclusive society for all.”, concludes Dr. Achta Hamadou, attached to the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon.

About the Republic of Cameroon Military Health Service

The Cameroonian defense forces not only have five regional military hospitals, but also more than a hundred health facilities in the departments, districts, including the Bakassi peninsula. Civilians represent 70% of patients. Beyond the supply of care, the Cameroonian Army is one of the essential links in public health actions and the fight against epidemics.

In Cameroon, the army has more than 2,200 health personnel. At the rank of officers: general practitioners, dentists, veterinarians, specialists, pharmacists, public health professionals, dieticians, nurses, administrators of health services, non-officers are particularly nurses (nursing assistants, licensed nurses, nurses with a diploma from State), the technicians of Laboratories and to this is added the civilians.





This staff is distributed in the various military health units scattered across the national triangle. According to figures from the Directorate of Military Health, the country has an Army training hospital, 05 regional military hospitals, 10 sector military medical centers, 50 military training medical centers, 40 training infirmaries among others.

Thanks to its surveillance structures, namely the Armed Forces Health Research Center (CRESAR), the Pandemic Service and the Preventive and Hospital Medicine Service has always acted effectively in the response to the various epidemics and pandemics affecting the Cameroon, such as the Cholera epidemic or the Coronavirus-19 pandemic.

On behalf of RESTORE

RESTORE worldwide is an American foundation, created by plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng. Since its creation in 2008, RESTORE has brought together dedicated volunteer healthcare professionals (surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, nursing assistants and surgical technicians) to carry out surgical reconstruction missions, mainly in emerging countries.

RESTORE has carried out medical missions in 09 different countries on 03 continents. Over 1,600 procedures have been performed by the team at no cost to patients. The monetary value of these surgeries exceeds USD $80 million.

About ASAF Cameroon

ASAF Cameroon is a private foundation approved by the Ministry of Social Affairs, created by businessman Mr. Eran Moas.

Its mission is to strengthen initiatives of general interest in order to improve the living conditions of vulnerable populations in Cameroon (poor children and young people, people with chronic illnesses, people living in poverty, etc.).

On a daily basis, ASAF supports, builds capacity and mobilizes resources to amplify the societal impact of Cameroonian civil society organizations working to establish a fairer and more inclusive society.

The Foundation deploys programs that cover the following areas:

Well-being, food and health

Education & professional integration for all

Access to safe water

Climate change & wildlife conservation

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)



