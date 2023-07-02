The Darien jungle, the natural border between Panama and Colombia, was crossed by 196,370 irregular migrants in the first semester of this year. This is another unprecedented figure and almost quadruples the 49,452 for the same period in 2022, according to official Panamanian data to which he had access. EFE this Saturday.

April was the month with the highest number of travelers entering Panama through the jungle on their irregular journey to North America. It registered 40,297 people, that is, 6.5 times more than the 6,134 in the same month of 2022.

They were followed in descending order by May with 38,962, March with 38,009, June with 29,721, January with 24,634, and February with 24,657 migrants.

More than 100,000 Venezuelans crossed the Darien jungle in 2023

51%, that is, 100,514 of the travelers who transited through the Darién jungle between January and June 2023, are Venezuelans.

Venezuelans were followed by Haitians (33,074), Ecuadorians (25,105), citizens of 23 African countries (6,420), Chileans (4,964) and Colombians (3,579).

Since May 11, new immigration restrictions have also been activated in the United Statesat the end of what is known as Title 42 and Title 8 is applied in its place, the norm that has historically governed migration in this country, to which were added other measures that restrict access to request asylum on its southern border with Mexico.

Panama receives irregular travelers heading to North America at migration stations located near its southern border with Colombia and on the northern border with Costa Rica, where it offers them healthcare and food, in a unique operation on the continent that involves a dozen international organizations.

At the end of June there were 4,767 migrants spread across these border facilitiesaccording to official data.

Jungle

El Darién is a 575,000-hectare national park in Panama. Many of the accounts of the experiences in this inhospitable jungle include deaths, rapes, assaults, suicides.

Travelers face the dangers of the wild environment and those of criminal groups that operate there.

Entire families are crossing the jungle. Unicef ​​warned that between January and April last year more than 25,000 minors did so. This represented a record number of 8 times more than in the same period of 2022.

The unprecedented migratory flow registered in the American continent is due to the flight of thousands of people from economic and political crises, violence or the effects of climate change on populations, and is linked to human trafficking, the currently the most lucrative illegal business according to international experts.

