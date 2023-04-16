More than 1,200 tons of waste left the 2021 and 2022 elections – news

The Institutional Plan for Environmental Management (PIGA) of the National Registry of Civil Status has allowed the missionary processes of civil registration and identification, and electoral processes to be carried out, mitigating the associated environmental impacts.

The electoral processes of 2021 and 2022 left more than 1,223 tons of surplus material nationwide, distributed as follows: 644,103 kg resulted from the Congressional elections, and 525,683 kg from the 1st and 2nd round Presidential elections. and from the Municipal and Local Youth Councils, 53,569 kg.

Said residues were subsequently delivered to the different environmental operators, allowing their use and avoiding the emission of 1,100 tons of CO2 and the expense of 171,200 liters of oil that would be used to manufacture new cardboard, in addition to the overpressure of landfills and pollution. of the soil resource.

The national registrar Alexander Vega Rocha announced that for the territorial elections to be held on October 29, 2023, ecological paper and inks will also be used. In addition, there are currently digital tools for the registration process of citizens who will vote in said elections, in order to reduce paper consumption.

On the other hand, the waste cut from the yellow card with holograms (teslín) and the physical version of the digital card (polycarbonate), added to the ‘Love Bottles’, plastic bottles where flexible packaging waste is deposited, are delivered to the Association of Recyclers of Bogotá (ARB) to later become raw material for the plastic wood production industry for tables, chairs, parks and houses.

Additionally, the entity has carried out several workshops, at the national level, to plant trees through alliances with environmental authorities and botanical gardens. In 2022, about 7,323 trees were planted, equivalent to 14 soccer fields, which represents a reduction in emissions of 1,123 tons of CO2 in one year.

The Environmental Management strategy of the Registrar’s Office has allowed close to 1,465 tons of usable waste (between electoral and normal operation of the offices) to be reincorporated into the production chain, and that, if not used, would end up in the sanitary landfill, informal dumps or to sewage systems.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

