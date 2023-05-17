Home » More than 12,000 Hispanic Americans will be able to vote in the municipal elections in Spain
More than 12,000 Hispanic Americans will be able to vote in the municipal elections in Spain

More than 12,000 Hispanic Americans will be able to vote in the municipal elections in Spain

The Spanish electoral census includes 12,420 foreign residents from Latin American countries with the right to vote.


He Spanish electoral roll includes 12,420 foreign residents from Latin American countries with the right to vote in the municipal elections of the next May 28.

They are from Colombia (3,308), Ecuador (2.582)Paraguay (1,938), Bolivia (1,863), Peru (1,826) and Chile (903), who may vote according to the conditions of the reciprocity agreements signed with Spain.

They are in total 414,692 foreigners residents of 29 countries who have the right to vote that day in Spain; the vast majority are from European Union (EU) countries, with Romanians in the lead (113,492), followed by Italians (66,492) and Germans (41,630).

Altogether, there are 49,903 non-EU foreigners who will be able to exercise the right to vote in Spanish municipal elections after having completed the mandatory procedures.

However, that amount is more than 10% of the hypothetical voters in these municipal elections.

At the end of last year, the Electoral Census Office sent 455,024 communications to non-EU residents of legal age to let them know that, if they wanted to vote, they had to register before January 15.

Most of these communications were addressed to UK nationals (211,277), Ecuador (66.086) and Colombia (60,275), according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). EFE

