More than 12,000 IDs registered in Cesar for the regional ones

After six months of opening the process of registering citizens to vote in the territorial elections of October 29, 2023, a total of 491,351 registration procedures have been carried out, of which 490,547 correspond to Colombian citizens and 804 to foreigners residing in Colombia.

In the department of Cesar the total number of registered is 12,613, of which 12,598 correspond to Colombian citizens and 15 to foreigners.

The mobile registration points enabled in the department of Cesar are located in Valledupar, Guatapurí Shopping Center, Megamall Shopping Center, Unicentro Shopping Center and Mayales Shopping Center; in Aguachica they operate in Super Almacenes Olímpica SAO, Santa Maria Shopping Center; in Agustín Codazzi it is located in the Agustin Codazzi Hospital, and in Bosconia it is located in Super Almacenes Olímpica SAO from Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this election day and have a foreigner’s identity card with resident status. , in current status, issued by Colombian Migration. Foreigners residing in Colombia over the age of 18 may vote to elect mayors, councilors and mayors or members of the Local Administrative Boards, but not governors or deputies.

The registration process can be carried out at any office of the Registry at the national level from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or at the more than 340 mobile registration points enabled throughout the country. , presenting the yellow ID with holograms, the digital ID (in its physical version or on the mobile device) or the ID

Before carrying out the registration process, it is recommended that citizens check the website of the National Registry of Civil Status for their polling place: There, by simply typing their identity card number, the system will indicate whether or not they are part of the electoral roll and, if so, it will show you your current polling place.

The registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is completed, that is, after September 29, 2023.

