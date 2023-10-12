Home » More than 1,300 experts and players in the microfinance sector expected in Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click
The Togolese capital will host the African Microfinance Week (SAM) next week, from October 16 to 20, 2023. A report was made to the Council of Ministers on October 11 on the progress of preparation.

According to the Minister of Financial Inclusion and Organization of the Informal Sector Mazamesso Assih, more than 1,300 experts and actors in the microfinance sector, from around sixty countries in Africa and the rest of the world are expected to attend. this meeting in Togo. They will reflect on the development of this sector in which “Togo has achieved appreciable performance, occupying first place in the UEMOA, in terms of financial inclusion rate”.

After the launch of the 1st SAM in 2013 in Arusha in Tanzania, a 2nd edition in 2015 in Dakar in Senegal, a 3rd in 2017 in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, a 4th in Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso in 2019, the last edition, organized in 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda, brought together nearly 700 participants.

Africa Microfinance Week is a biennial 5-day event dedicated to developing financial inclusion in Africa. A major meeting for inclusive finance professionals.

