More than 130,000 candidates registered for the 2023 territorial elections

The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, reported that, as of August 3, there are a total of 132,553 candidates registered to participate in the territorial elections that will be held on October 29 and highlighted the increase of 13 73% in the number of registered applicants, compared to the 2019 local authority elections (116,546).

“The registration of candidates for governorships, assemblies, mayors, councils and local administrative boards increased very broadly. There was an increase of 13.73% compared to the 2019 elections. Participation in Colombia has been a success and this is a triumph of democracy and the Electoral Organization,” said the national registrar.

Of the 132,553 candidates, 251 registered for the governorship, 93 did so through coalitions, 9 by significant groups of citizens, 1 by social movements, and 148 by political parties or movements; and 3,894 candidates registered for the Departmental Assemblies: 1,201 by coalitions, 33 by significant groups of citizens, and 2,660 by parties or political movements.

For their part, 6,175 candidates registered for mayors, of these, 1,821 did so through coalitions, 168 by significant groups of citizens, and 4,186 by political parties or movements. For Council, 106,429 applicants registered, thus: 8,050 by coalitions, 1,180 by significant groups of citizens, 13 by social movements and 97,186 by parties or political movements. For the Local Administrative Boards (JAL) 15,804 candidates registered, through coalitions (1,608), significant groups of citizens (50), social movements (9) and political parties or movements (14,137).

Of the 132,553 registered applications, 104,268 were accepted in person and 22,536 digitally. The remaining 5,749 applications were not accepted due to non-compliance with all the requirements.

The National Registrar pointed out that, of the registered candidates, 14,431 are between 18 and 25 years old, 31,372 between 25 and 35 years old, 35,321 between 35 and 45 years old, 28,597 between 45 and 55 years old, 16,971 between 55 and 65 years old, and 5,861 aged 65 and over. Likewise, it maintained that, of the registered candidates, 80,344 correspond to men, that is, 61%, and 52,209 to women, equivalent to 39% of the total number of applicants.

The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, recalled that, until today, August 4, it will be possible to modify candidates and lists of candidates due to resignation or non-acceptance. In addition, he explained that now the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation will review the list of registered candidates to detect eventual backgrounds and disabilities that the National Electoral Council would later study and declare.

Finally, it is worth remembering that on Sunday, August 6, the final list of candidates for popularly elected positions or corporations for the period 2024-2027 will be published, in accordance with the provisions of the electoral calendar for these elections. “These figures revealed today may vary. The regional figures will be delivered on Tuesday of next week, ”he emphasized.

