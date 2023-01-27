According to the most recent weather forecast report short, medium and long term IDEAMby February 2023, the experimental model has predicted absolute maximum temperatures above 35°C in areas of the The Caribbean Region, such as the center of the coast and the departments of Atlantic, Cordoba and Cesara phenomenon that, linked to other factors, increases the risk of forest fires, mainly in dry forest areas.

On the verge of completing the first month of the year, in the Perijá mountain range –Vereda Canadá, in Manaure, Cesar– and in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta –Cerro Alguacil, in Pueblo Bello– the first fires have already been recorded. Cesar authorities activate risk prevention and mitigation plans for conflagrations of this nature and call for Avoid irresponsible burning.

In the last few hours, a fire would have consumed more than 10 hectares of vegetation in the village of Canada, according to information from the Municipal Risk Management Office. The causes are not yet established.

Fire in the village of Canada, in Manaure, would have destroyed more than 10 hectares of vegetation.

“Decree 006 of January 5, 2023 prohibiting burning has already been socialized. There was the first outbreak of fire this year in Manaure, which destroyed around 15 hectares in the village of Canada. Three landowners were affected. We were there and helped with a community impact group. We managed to put out the fire. All residents are being invited to denounce whoever is lighting fire for leisure or socola. Comparisons will also be imposed”, he assured THE PYLON Héctor Campo Ramírez, coordinator of the Manaure Risk Management Office.

He further said that “The contingency plan that is being activated at the moment are visits in conjunction with UMATA and public services, because a dry season is coming. You begin to socialize with people who do not exaggerate the intake of water from the river through hoses”indicated Campo Ramírez.

In an interview with this outlet, Ricardo Armenta, coordinator of the La Paz Risk Management Office, stated that “The municipality of La Paz has a Municipal Risk Management Plan and Municipal Response Strategy updated. In addition, we have relief agencies. To date, we have the highest-risk maps, including those for land cover fires, where we can show the areas where land cover fires have historically occurred,” he claimed.

He also asserted that: “It has come training the population especially to the agricultural producers, who carry out socolas to establish their crops, incurring in this improper practice of burning”.

Although it is a municipality on red alert, according to the Departmental Office of Risk Management, from the San Diego Government Secretariat it is stated that, at present, there are no imminent risk areas due to forest fire.

“We have a precautionary plan with regard to the fires in the Serranía del Perijá, due to the fact that many citizens who live in the upper area of ​​San Diego They are attentive to any news and ready to notify us immediately. In addition, we have been constantly monitoring and eventually activating the route with the fire department with which we have an agreement”Said Salomón Felizzola, Secretary of Government of San Diego.

Similarly, he stated that: “To date, according to reports from the Departmental Risk Management Office, we do not have sites that are at imminent risk of a forest fire. The recommendation and the call is that we all cooperate and let’s take care of nature, to avoid burning ‘controlled’ or ‘socolas’ to prepare the land, that they understand that there are other mechanisms”.

THE CALL OF A FARMER OF THE TABLE

Given the forest fire that occurred in the communities of Gamake y Nabusimake, in the Alguacil hill, jurisdiction of Pueblo Bello, the farmer and merchant Mario Gutierrez, from the corregimiento of La Mesa, jurisdiction of Valledupar, stated that recklessness are the common causes of fires in that area of ​​the Sierra Nevada, as has happened on previous occasions.

“Let’s avoid burning socolas. When we go to do them, we tell the classmates to help us. The gentlemen who go by the road do not throw cigarettes “pointed out Mario Gutiérrez, who also emphasized that the The most affected when there are fires are the inhabitants of that area.

DEPARTMENTAL RISK MANAGEMENT OFFICE

“Currently, we work in coordination with the municipalities, the National Army, especially with the Disaster Care and Prevention Brigade BIADES 81. Similarly, the Departmental Risk Management Office is constantly monitoring IDEAM’s official servers and maintains communication with the municipal Risk Management coordinators and permanently sends information related to recommendations, hot spot alerts and consultation websites”, said Odacir Camargo, coordinator of the Departmental Risk Management Office.

IN WHICH MUNICIPALITIES IS THERE IMMINENT RISK?

Based on the Daily Technical Report issued by IDEAM, it is inferred that the Department presents a decrease in rainfalloriginated by the temperatures that are reported in the weather stations.

As it is, they are more than 15 municipalities of Cesar those who are on red alert, according to the aforementioned report.

“The municipalities that present Red alert are the following: Aguachica, Augustin Codazzi, Becerril, Chimichaca, Chiriguana, Curumani, Gonzalez, The Glory, The Dog Of Ibirico, Pailitas, Pelaya, Beautiful Town, Golden River, San Alberto, San Diego, San Martin and Valledupar. And on orange alert are El Copey, La Paz and Manaure, Balcon Del CesarCamargo stated.

In addition to the above, from the Departmental Risk Management Office, a call was made to “The Relief Organizations of the Municipalities to prepare themselves for attention of eventual emergencies and the community in general to notify the Municipal Risk Management Coordinators in a timely manner”.

RECOMMENDATIONS TO THE COMMUNITY

“Farmers in the region are recommended to avoid burning their properties, especially if they are in pastures or areas where there are communication antennas. Similarly implement the Strategy for the collection of agrochemical containers and ballotsbecause these can become sources of heat when temperatures are high “Camargo pointed out.

“If hiking or any walk in rural areas, avoid campfires, Do not throw glass, plastic, aluminum containers or wrappers, since these are also sources of heat, becoming a potential risk for the fauna and flora of our Department”also exposed, at the end of the interview with THE PYLON.

