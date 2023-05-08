Original Title: Contribute Youth Power, Write Youth Huazhang! More than 150 youths directly under the municipal government celebrated the “May 4th” Youth Day

On May 6, more than 150 youths from municipal government agencies gathered together to carry out the 2023 May 4th Youth Day of Kunming municipal government agencies to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the May 4th Movement. The event was sponsored by the Working Committee of Kunming Municipal Organs, organized by the Youth League Working Committee of Kunming Municipal Organs, the Federation of Municipal Organs Trade Unions, and the Youth League Committee of Kunming Press Media Group.

The organizer of the event stated in his speech that the Fourth Plenary Session of the Twelfth Municipal Party Committee put forward the goal of “being a good vanguard, achieving great development, and taking the lead in modernization”, sounded the clarion call to build “six spring cities”, and comprehensively launched the struggle to become ” Doers” to rectify “Taiping officials” special action. The direction of the party flag is the direction of the regiment flag. The young people of the municipal government must continuously strengthen their enthusiasm for “comparison”, enthusiasm for “learning”, motivation for “catching up”, and pursuit of “superior”, so as to achieve “being a good vanguard and achieving great development” Contribute to the goal of struggle, leading to modernization, and write a brilliant chapter of youth.

The on-site activities are divided into two parts: the theme education of “struggle to be young” and the interactive experience of “youth is at the time”. During the education session on the theme of “Striving for Youth”, the young employees recited “Youth China” and “Writing Youthful Chapters” together; two young singers brought the song “A Strong Country Is Me”; and sang the song “I and My Motherland”, the activity atmosphere was pushed to a climax.

During the activity, the three winners of the speech contest of “Building Six Spring Cities·We Are in Action” shared their warm stories with Kunming; The vitality of the youth in Spring City. As all the young employees revisited the oath of joining the group, the first half of the “struggle to be youthful” theme education activity ended.

In the second half of the “Youth is the Right Time” interactive experience activity, many interesting items such as table tennis battles, archery, hoop rolling, rubber band jumping, sandbag throwing and “Youth Glory” knowledge quiz allowed young employees to enhance mutual understanding. The atmosphere of the whole activity was harmonious and Unrestrained and full of vitality, it demonstrates the confidence and talent of young people.

“The event is fun and educational. For us young people, it is a rare opportunity for communication and learning. It allows us to fully recognize our mission and tasks, and better put our original intention and passion into our work.” Youth from Kunming Civil Affairs Bureau Employee Li Miao said. Ma Ting, a young employee of the Kunming Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning, said that she was deeply moved and infected by the three young people who gave speeches on the spot, and also because of this event, her sense of mission was enhanced. “As a young employee, you should integrate yourself into the development and construction of Kunming and contribute to the development and construction of Kunming.” Ma Ting said. (Pocket Spring City reporter Ren Yixiang and Zhao Wei/picture)