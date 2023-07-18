MORE THAN 1,500 INJURED AND ALMOST 250 DEATHS IN ROAD ACCIDENTS « cde News

NATIONALS (fateful reality) The greatest number of victims occurred due to crashes, considered the main cause of accidents. The motorcycle is the main vehicle involved in road accidents.

In the country, some 248 people died in a road accident during the first quarter of 2023 (January to March), reports the National Traffic and Road Safety Agency (ANTSV) through the Directorate of Road Observatory, Statistics and Data Registry. , 8 more in relation to the previous year

The highest percentage of fatalities in that period was observed in the 18-29 age group, which recorded 71 deaths, followed by the 30-39 age group, with 36 deaths.

According to the report, 66.9% of the deaths occurred due to a crash, 12.9% due to being run over, 9.3% due to a fall from a motorcycle, the same percentage is verified in cases of deaths due to rollover and 0.8% by friction and passenger fall, respectively.

Between January and March of this year, the number of injured was 1,531, 77% of which were men. The main cause of injuries in road accidents is by crash (1,064).

The highest number of injuries recorded in this period was verified in the 18 to 29 year old age group, with 517 injured persons.

The highest volume of accidents and deaths in the first quarter of 2023 is verified in the month of January, which shows 1,278 injuries and 245 deaths.

15.1% of road accidents occurred in the interior of the country, 56.8% in the Central area and 28.1% in Asunción.

The highest occurrence of accidents in the first quarter of this year was reported on weekends, 48 ​​on Saturdays and 44 on Sundays.

In this period (January to March), 3,095 patients received medical assistance due to traffic accidents, the highest proportion of those treated was observed in January (1,217 attentions) and in March (1,028 attentions), 67% male.

58% of the patients attended were between 15 and 34 years of age.

Of the total number of patients assisted due to an accident, the highest percentage, 53.6%, was admitted to the Trauma Hospital due to a crash and 35.5% due to a fall.

The motorcycle is the main vehicle involved in road accidents, corresponding to 75% of the people attended. Among the injured motorcyclists, 53% were without a helmet.

Speeding, improper overtaking, the use of distracting elements (cell phones and headphones), alcohol consumption, the recklessness of drivers and pedestrians, as well as streets in poor condition, are some of the main factors in road accidents.

Added to this is disrespect for traffic regulations and, sometimes, ignorance of them, lead to an increased risk of accidents on the roads and loss of life.

